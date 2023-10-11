Source: Backbone Backbone One- PlayStation Edition $70 $100 Save $30 It's not often that one of the most popular Android game controllers goes on sale, but that changes today with this 30% discount on the BackBone One. The discount applies to both the standard and PlayStation Edition models. $70 at Amazon

It's day two of Amazon's October Prime Day festivities, and the deals certainly haven't stopped flowing. We've extensively covered some of the best smart home products you can pick up, on top of the best phones, tablets, and everything else imaginable in the tech sphere. One of our other niches is gaming, and as Android hardware goes up a notch each year, so does the accompanying hardware, such as Android-compatible game controllers.

If you wait for Prime Day deals specifically to fetch some big discounts on game controllers, we've got an excellent one lined up. The Backbone One is one of our favorite Android game controllers, and with good reason. Although Android fans had to wait a while before officially picking up a compatible controller, as Apple iPhone users got first dibs early last year. Gaming enthusiasts can now get the Backbone One for Android (USB-C) for just $70, a 30% savings on the regular price tag. The same discount is also available on the PlayStation Edition model.

Why get the Backbone One Android game controller this Prime Day?

While there have been game controllers of all shapes and sizes, the ones that fit modern-day phones the best are those that snap to the device from the sides rather than the top. This is one of the many reasons why we loved the Backbone One, including the overall design, key placement, analog triggers, etc.

It's also got a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired headphones, with support for pass-through charging built-in for good measure. What's even better is that the PlayStation Edition model, which comes in white and has PlayStation-specific buttons, allows PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 owners to use their Android phone to play some of their favorite console titles via the PS Remote Play App.

Taking these factors into consideration, a discount of $30 on this $100 controller is one you shouldn't miss out on. It's a Prime-exclusive deal, too, which means it's unlikely to stay at that price for long. If you're in the market for alternatives to the Backbone One, take a closer look at another favorite of the AP team, the SteelSeries Stratus+, which is better suited for gamers accustomed to the Xbox wireless controller.