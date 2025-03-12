Backbone One $70 $125 Save $55 This is the controller to get if you're looking to take your mobile gaming to new levels. Right now, you can score a hefty discount on the Backbone One from Woot as it drop to just $70. $70 at Woot

Controllers are a great way to take your mobile gaming experience to new levels. And while there are a lot of different options, only a select few are going to be really worth your time and money. The Backbone One controller is going to be one of them, offering a fantastic design that works with most phones, and proper controls that really feel great in hand.

In fact, we gave this controller a 9 out of 10 in our review, making it one of our top choices when buying a gaming controller for your Android phone. And with its newly discounted price from Woot, it becomes an absolute no-brainer as it drops to its lowest price yet, at just $70 for a limited time or while supplies last.

What's great about the Backbone One?