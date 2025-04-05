Backbone One $70 $125 Save $55 A great controller that now comes in at a lower price. For a limited time, Woot is offering a bundle that comes with the controller and carrying case for just $70. $70 at Woot

If you're someone that loves to play games on mobile, then a physical game controller is going to be worth investing in. Not only do you get more precise controls, but you can't beat the tactile feel of a good controller. With that said, the Backbone One is one that we really loved, offering plenty of comfort and versatility.

Related Backbone One review: The controller Android gamers deserve Backbone's controller is one of the best for Android, but the PlayStation Edition could use a few more buttons

But we did think it was a little too expensive at the time, which is why this discount is worth taking a look at. For a limited time, Woot is offering a substantial discount on the Backbone One controller, in both black and white models, and is even throwing in a carrying case, all for just $70. This is one of the best prices we've seen for this bundle, so if you've been thinking about buying one, now's going to be a great time.

What's great about the Backbone One?