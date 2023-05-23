Last year, the simple-yet-effective Backbone One mobile controller made its way to Android after a long stint as an iPhone exclusive. The PlayStation Edition version of this controller is following the same path, now available on Android devices with its slick white and black theme.

The Backbone One - PlayStation Edition has an identical layout and hardware as the Backbone One but with a few tweaks to make it familiar to anyone who's seen a PS5 controller. All the trappings are here, from the clear plastic face buttons to the classic PlayStation button icons. However, it's not just a visual makeover; a few changes make this new Android version ideal for playing PlayStation games on your phone.

Double tapping the Options button will launch the PlayStation Remote Play app, which also recognizes the PlayStation Edition as a DualSense controller. This means you won't have to worry about compatibility issues, as you're using an official DualSense controller for all intents and purposes.

Owners of the PlayStation Edition will notice that the Backbone app is redesigned with PlayStation button prompts and a dedicated PlayStation row for upcoming releases. Beyond this, the app's functionality is identical.

If you don't play games via the PlayStation Remote Play app, then the PlayStation Edition functions exactly like the standard Backbone One controller. It retails at the same price, so beyond the PlayStation trappings, this is essentially just a reskinned Backbone One controller.

Left: Backbone One - PlayStation Edition, Right: Backbone One

The Backbone One - PlayStation Edition is available for $99.99 through the Backbone website and major retailers in the US, including Amazon and Best Buy. However, at this price point, it's struggling to compete with some of the best Android controllers, many of which offer better value.