Whether you're replacing your phone, sending it for repairs, or want to avoid losing your data in case you misplace or break your handset, backups are a quick and easy way to safeguard your apps, personal information, settings, and other content stored on your device.

Samsung's Galaxy lineup is one of the best when it comes to Android devices, so it's only natural for Samsung One UI 4 to offer a seamless way to back up and restore your data. You even get the choice of using Samsung's cloud, a physical backup, or Google Drive, giving you the option to pick whichever method you're the most comfortable using to safely back up and restore your phone.

Using Samsung's apps

A simple method to back up your phone is to use your Samsung account, which you may have created or used when setting up your phone for the first time. Since this is the manufacturer's backup solution, it stores many of your settings, including wallpapers, alarms, call logs, calendars, messages, and your apps. However, this option won't upload your files, such as your photos, videos, and documents, so save these independently or use the Smart Switch method, which is explained below.

Samsung Cloud

Backing up your data to Samsung's cloud ensures it can be easily restored to another Galaxy device in a few minutes, without having to manually retrieve or reset your personal settings.

To back up your data, follow these steps:

Open your phone's settings. Tap Accounts and backup. In the Samsung Cloud section, tap Back up Data. Tap next to each item you want to back up. 2 Images Close Tap Back up now to start the process. Wait until your phone backs up. Close Once it's finished, tap on Done at the bottom of the screen.

Find My Mobile

In addition to initiating a backup process from your handset, Samsung offers the ability to do the backup from another device using a web browser. This method is convenient if you've lost your device, provided it's still on with an active data connection, in addition to having enabled Find My Mobile prior to starting the process.

Using a web browser, navigate to Find My Mobile. Sign in with your Samsung Account. Give it a few seconds to locate your phone. If you have several devices linked to your Samsung account, pick the one you'd like to back up from the list on the left side of the screen. Under your device's status, tap the Back up icon. 2 Images Close Select the data you'd like to safeguard and select the Back up button. Close The backup process takes a few minutes to complete. Once it's over, the Back up button will read Close, so you can get rid of the window.

Smart Switch

Another simple method to back up your data is to use Smart Switch, which lets you transfer your phone's content to another Galaxy device or an external storage device. This is the most complete option, as it saves all your settings and data, including pictures and files stored on your phone.

The first method below is commonly used when switching to a new handset but is also a great way to keep your data safe on a spare phone you might have at home. The process works wirelessly or with a cable, so you're covered regardless of the method you prefer to use.

Download and install the Smart Switch app from the Play Store on both phones. Tap Send data on the phone you'd like to back up. Tap Receive data on the target device. Close Select the transfer method you'd like to use, such as Cable or Wireless. Wait while your phones find each other. You may have to allow the connection to continue the process. On the target phone, select the data you'd like to import and tap Next to begin the process. Close You may have to confirm a few steps on both phones and enter your Google credentials on the target phone.

Alternatively, you can save your data to an external device, such as a USB flash drive or a MicroSD card. The steps are straightforward and only take a few minutes:

Insert or connect an external drive. Open your phone's settings. Tap Accounts and backup. In the Smart Switch section, tap External storage transfer. Select the device you'd like to back up your data on. 2 Images Close Pick the data you'd like to back up and tap Next to start the process. Close To restore data from an external storage, repeat steps 1 to 4 and select the backup you'd like to restore under Restore from external storage.

Restoring your backup

If you saved your data to the cloud, you'll need to know how to recover it and restore it on your Samsung handset. The process is fairly simple if your data is stored on your Samsung Cloud, which applies to the first two methods above.

Open your phone's settings. Tap Accounts and backup. In the Samsung Cloud section, tap Restore Data. Select the backup you'd like to restore. Confirm what data you'd like to bring back on your device. Close Tap Restore to start the process.

Using Google Drive

If you'd rather save your data on Google's servers, this option is worth considering. It's the one you should use if you plan to use a different brand for your next phone, as you can restore the data on any Android device.

Open your phone's settings. Tap Accounts and backup. In the Google Drive section, tap Back up data. If this is your first time using Google Drive as a backup method, tap Turn on. Tap Back up now to start the process. Close

You can only restore a Google Drive backup during an Android device's setup process, so you'll have to reset it to restore your data.

Keep your data safe

Whichever method you use, back up your data, so you're ready in case you break, lose, or switch your device. A favorite method is to create a backup on an external SD card with Smart Switch so that data is stored in the same place. Alternatively, the other methods are reliable to keep your data in the cloud, but won't ensure your files are backed up, so you'll have to use another solution like Google Photos to keep them safe. And we have lots of tips and tricks to help you use Google Photos.