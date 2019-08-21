While much of the world has moved on from SMS, the U.S. still clings to text message. After years of promises, and lots of iMessage features we could only dream of, RCS has finally become a reality for most Americans. If you're the data-hoarding type, you might want to keep those SMS messages around for later reference. The good news is that bringing them with you from device to device isn't too much of a headache.

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 phones (and most other Android phones) include built-in SMS backup. They also have a tool that helps migrate messages to your new phone during the setup process.

How to use Android's built-in SMS Backup

Many phones (including Pixel phones) have built-in automatic SMS backup courtesy of Google.

You can restore backed-up data (including SMS messages) after the initial setup of a new phone. The simplest way to do so is to look for the "Finish setting up" notification at the top of your settings panel. When you tap the Finish Setup button, it performs the same restoration maneuver it typically would on the initial setup. This can include restoring previously backed-up SMS messages from your devices.

The data is stored in Google Drive as a part of Android's automatic backups. You can view the backups via the Android app, but not their contents. The backup process can be manually triggered in your phone settings. This can be done by navigating to Settings > System > Backup, but you can also use the search function in Settings to find Backup. SMS backups created this way can't be easily copied or moved elsewhere and don't include MMS media.

The built-in system is useful and automatic, but its utility is limited without a way to trigger the restoration process manually or view the backed-up contents. For instance, you can't read those messages off-device, and you can't save them long-term. The backups eventually expire, and you can't set them aside permanently. This automatic system might not fit your needs.

There are a lot of individual apps for backing up and restoring your SMS messages with better utility. Two of the best free apps in this category are SMS Backup+ and SMS Backup & Restore. Both let you back up and view your messages with more control than the default system.

How to use SMS Backup+

If you're primarily interested in keeping your messages around somewhere (without necessarily having local access to them), SMS Backup+ is probably your best choice. This open source app allows you to automatically back up your SMS, MMS, and call history to your Gmail account. It presents your messages in Gmail using a convenient "SMS" label and lays them out in the same format as email conversations. This method makes your messages accessible anywhere via phone, computer, or tablet.

Google changed how SMS Backup+ can sign in and integrate with Gmail by default as a result of changes to the API settings. You can still use the app, but it now requires a different setup process than before.

How to set up SMS Backup+

Allow IMAP access in Gmail settings. Select the Settings icon on the Gmail website. Then, go to See all settings > Forwarding and POP/IMAP. Select Enable IMAP and click Save Changes at the bottom of the screen. Make an app password for SMS Backup+. Go to security.google.com and select App passwords. You're prompted to sign in again. The next screen shows a pair of drop-down lists for categorizing the app password you're about to make. Select Other from the drop-down list. Give the password a descriptive name like "SMS Backup+" so that you know what it's for if you see it later. Click Generate.

Google gives you a randomly generated 16-character password. Make sure to handle it as carefully as your regular password. Don't write it on a post-it and stick it on your monitor. And don't copy it to Google Drive or Keep. It's a password that grants access to your Google account without the security of two-factor authentication. Treat it like something that would ruin your life if it fell into the wrong hands.

Now you're ready to set up the SMS Backup+ app. There have been some app updates to help make this process simpler. Start by downloading the SMS Backup+ app via the Play Store, the project's GitHub, or APK Mirror.

Open the app and tap IMAP settings. Most of the relevant details are filled in automatically. If they aren't, or you'd like to make sure they're correct, the Server address is imap.gmail.com:993, and the Security is TLS. 2 Images Close Tap the Username field and enter your Gmail account's email address (for example, someguy@gmail.com). Tap OK when done. Tap Password and enter the 16-character app password generated a few steps before this. Tap OK when done, then go back to the main menu. Tap Backup. The app asks how you'd like to handle this first backup. If you want to save the messages on your phone to your Gmail account, select Backup. Select Skip if you'd rather save the messages you get from now on. 2 Images Close Give the app access to your contacts and SMS messages. Once you grant the permissions (which you must do for the app to work), the backup process starts. 2 Images Close Set the app's notifications to Silent. With the default settings, you get a new notification sound for each backed-up file. That can get annoying fast. On most versions of Android, this can be changed by long-pressing the notification and selecting an option equivalent to Silent. Set the app to automatically back up messages with a configurable schedule via the Auto backup checkbox and associated settings menu. With the default settings, incoming messages are backed up every minute and outgoing messages every two hours. Data used by the app is minimal, but you can set it to make backups on Wi-Fi only if necessary. 2 Images Close

You can configure many other backup settings, such as SMS/MMS backup settings, call log backup settings, per-contact backups, and other details.

The backup process for SMS Backup+ is slow. That doesn't pose much of a problem, as messages only need to be backed up once (and it often takes place without being prompted). It is more of a concern if you plan to use the system for a one-time migration between devices. If that's your intention, the next app might suit your needs better.

How to use SMS Backup & Restore

SMS Backup & Restore has changed hands a few times in recent history. It was bought by Carbonite and later sold to SyncTech. All in all, it's a good, free app for exporting SMS and MMS messages in a single file.

On the first launch, SMS Backup & Restore has a helpful walk-through that explains which permissions it needs to request and why. It asks for the whole bundle of permissions at once before showing the homescreen.

The manual backup process is simple. Follow these steps to get it done:

Tap Set Up a Backup and follow the instructions. Be sure to go into the advanced menu and select individual conversations if you don't want everything to be saved. 2 Images Close When asked where you'd like to store the backup, select one of the following: Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, or local storage. For example, Google Drive is handy if you maintain the backup as a static archive, while local storage might be useful if you're flashing a new ROM. You can also set up scheduled backups and automatically remove old files. But without the advantage of incremental changes, there are some disadvantages. Those backup files can get big if you have enough MMS or SMS messages, and regular backups could burn through data. 2 Images Close When things are set the way you want, tap Back Up Now, and you're off. One advantage when compared to SMS Backup+ is that this app is faster.

If you'd like to restore those backups on another device, swipe from the left edge to pull up the navigation menu and select Restore, or you can use the Transfer option, which sends files from app to app over Wi-Fi. If you perform a restore with a local file, make sure it has been copied to the device.

Whichever method you choose, pulling messages back down is easy, and the app walks you through locating the correct backup on internal or cloud storage.

SMS Backup & Restore has other features in the realm of performing and maintaining scheduled backups. The advantages of Gmail storage, conversation view, and one-at-a-time backups in SMS Backup+ may be more useful for those seeking a versatile tool. With larger backup sizes and no easy way to view them online, SMS Backup & Restore is more suited to one-time backups or migrations.

WhatsApp can do it all

Users who aren't in the U.S. probably wonder why anyone uses SMS messaging in the first place. If you're looking for an international solution, consider WhatsApp. Meta's messaging app is used worldwide and has tons of incredible features, including Google Drive backup compatibility and desktop messaging. If you're not a fan of Meta, there are plenty of excellent end-to-end encrypted messaging apps in the Play Store.