Do you or your kids need a new laptop to bring back to school? Nothing too fancy or heavy, just something that works? Take out a Benjamin, spend it on this Chromebook deal, and be done with it. You might have enough left over in change for a latte or three.

This 11.6" Chromebook from Lenovo runs on an Intel Celeron N4020 processor with 4GB of RAM. Chrome OS will be performant with those specs and you'll enjoy software updates through mid-2027 for maximum protection. This machine's also got 64GB of storage, though you can stick in a microSD card you definitely have lying around somewhere for extra space. It's rated to last for 10 hours, so you can shift between your Wolfram Alpha pages with the YouTube memes for a good, long time. Just don't forget to plug in your headphones... or all the thumb drives you've also got lying around — this laptop's got two USB-C and two USB-A ports just for them.

The way it usually goes for these low-end, low-maintenance machines is that they start out life in the $200 range and then spend a lot of their good shelf life in the $100s. It's not too, too often that we get a Chromebook from a fairly reputable OEM coming down below three digits, but for at least this weekend, it's happening at Best Buy. You can grab this laptop for just $79 — $60 off current MSRP and $37 off what Amazon is charging for the same product.

Even if you're seeing different purposes for the computer you want at school, you'll do good for yourself by adding this to your computing roster for some tinkering.

Grab this Lenovo Chromebook for $79 this weekend

See at Best Buy.