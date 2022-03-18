Every Friday, we here at AP dig into the best Android app sales and the best Android game sales from the past week, all to get everyone prepped for the weekend. Our first standout sale is for the game Baba is You, a mind-bending puzzler that shouldn't be missed. Next is a discount on The House of Da Vinci 2, an excellent escape room game. Last but not least is a sale for Siege of Dragonspear, a superb stand-alone expansion pack for the Baldur's Gate series. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games for the weekend.​​​​​​​

If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous sales roundups.

Free

Apps

  1. FitOlympia Pro - Gym Workouts $20.00 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Reminder Pro $2.29 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Super Dad - Guide, tips and tools for new daddys $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Document Scanner - Scan PDF $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Memorize: Learn Japanese Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. G'Luck! - 2D platformer game $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Hook - Aesthetic Relax Puzzle $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Human Heroes Einstein On Time $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. iLinear ⭐ Mind Challenge ⭐ Draw Your Path $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. My Child Lebensborn $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game $2.49 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Sudoku Ultimate Offline Puzzle $2.49 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. Classic Offline Sudoku $2.49 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Truth Or Dare Pro $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Blackthorn Castle $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Clipboard Pro $2.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Money Manager: Expense tracker $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days

Games

  1. The House of Da Vinci 2 $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $4.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Cafeteria Nipponica $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Note Fighter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Pocket Stables $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Z.O.N.A Shadow of Limansk Redu $1.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. 7Days: Offline Mystery Story $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Argo's Choice: Offline Game $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Guns'n'Glory WW2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. hocus 2 $2.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Ninja Hero Cats Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. This Is the Police $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Timeflow: Time is Money Sim $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Underworld Office $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Siege of Dragonspear $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. A Tale of Little Berry Forest 1 : Stone of magic $0.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Bridge Constructor Playground $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Bridge Constructor Stunts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Dead Age $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Flockers $1.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. God Simulator. Religion Inc. $2.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Little Berry Forest 2 : Stars $0.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Truberbrook $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. 9th Dawn III RPG $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in ?
  34. Baba Is You $6.99 -> $4.80; Sale ends in ?
  35. G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  36. Heal: Pocket Edition $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
  37. SaGa Frontier Remastered $24.99 -> $17.99; Sale ends in ?
  38. The Escapists: Prison Escape $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
  39. The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Six - Icon Pack $0.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. X Launcher Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Lucid Launcher Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Cuticon Drop - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 5 days
