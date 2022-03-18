Every Friday, we here at AP dig into the best Android app sales and the best Android game sales from the past week, all to get everyone prepped for the weekend. Our first standout sale is for the game Baba is You, a mind-bending puzzler that shouldn't be missed. Next is a discount on The House of Da Vinci 2, an excellent escape room game. Last but not least is a sale for Siege of Dragonspear, a superb stand-alone expansion pack for the Baldur's Gate series. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games for the weekend.
Free
Apps
- FitOlympia Pro - Gym Workouts $20.00 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Reminder Pro $2.29 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Super Dad - Guide, tips and tools for new daddys $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Document Scanner - Scan PDF $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Memorize: Learn Japanese Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- G'Luck! - 2D platformer game $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hook - Aesthetic Relax Puzzle $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Human Heroes Einstein On Time $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- iLinear ⭐ Mind Challenge ⭐ Draw Your Path $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- My Child Lebensborn $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game $2.49 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sudoku Ultimate Offline Puzzle $2.49 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Classic Offline Sudoku $2.49 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Truth Or Dare Pro $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blackthorn Castle $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Clipboard Pro $2.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Money Manager: Expense tracker $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- The House of Da Vinci 2 $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $4.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cafeteria Nipponica $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Note Fighter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pocket Stables $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Limansk Redu $1.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 7Days: Offline Mystery Story $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Argo's Choice: Offline Game $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guns'n'Glory WW2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- hocus 2 $2.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ninja Hero Cats Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- This Is the Police $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Timeflow: Time is Money Sim $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Underworld Office $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Siege of Dragonspear $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- A Tale of Little Berry Forest 1 : Stone of magic $0.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bridge Constructor Playground $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bridge Constructor Stunts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Age $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flockers $1.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- God Simulator. Religion Inc. $2.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Little Berry Forest 2 : Stars $0.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Truberbrook $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- 9th Dawn III RPG $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in ?
- Baba Is You $6.99 -> $4.80; Sale ends in ?
- G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Heal: Pocket Edition $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- SaGa Frontier Remastered $24.99 -> $17.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Escapists: Prison Escape $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Six - Icon Pack $0.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- X Launcher Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Lucid Launcher Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cuticon Drop - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 5 days