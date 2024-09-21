Mobile, high-resolution, 3D gaming barely existed just a few years ago. In 2021, a company called Aya released the Neo, an AMD Ryzen-based slate with integrated controllers. Along with the GPD Win 3, the Aya Neo ushered in the era of capable, portable gaming machines running the x86 architecture just like Windows.

Today, Ayaneo vies for market share in the increasingly competitive gaming handheld sphere, alongside heavy-hitters like Asus and Valve. But there's a huge difference between it and the big names that get more press in the West; Ayaneo rose from humble, crowdsourced beginnings without the backing of a multinational tech giant. With the new Best Buy partnership, things look optimistic for the up-and-coming Chinese manufacturer.

Author's note: We reached out to Ayaneo for insight into the future of its global brand and partnerships, in the hope it continues to improve after-sales care and affordability. At no point was the content of this article shared with Ayaneo.

A founder-driven rise to relevance

It started from the bottom, now it's here

To understand Ayaneo's mission, visit Android Police's June 2024 profile of Arthur "Uncle Tail" Zhang, founder and CEO of Ayaneo. Corporate philosophy develops top-down, and Zhang's dedication to a premium experience has guided the company to its current stature. The man loves gaming and portable, cutting-edge technology, and comes off as (rightfully) proud of what his company's doing.

Breaking into a multinational-dominated field isn't easy. Early handhelds were as niche as niche can be — they're still inching into the mainstream today — but Zhang and Ayaneo weren't content to make just one groundbreaking product.

The push to satisfy gamers worldwide

Building the global brand with big-box help

Ayaneo released a prolific five handhelds in 2023, and announced the retro-themed Remake collection this year. It's considerably popular in China, its initial and most successful market. China's a big place with many potential buyers; lots of fantastic devices never make it out of Zhōngguó (or need to).

Many that do, including some pretty under-appreciated smartphones, see difficulty in marketing, sales, and customer service across the languages, time zones, and cultures worldwide. That's where Ayaneo's recent partnership with Best Buy can help turn a corner that stumps plenty of its regional competitors.

The power of putting products in people's hands

It's easy to run to Amazon for the little things needed for everyday life. It's harder to pull the trigger, sight-unseen, on expensive electronics you'll carry and use for long periods. It's why brick-and-mortar electronics stores still exist, when bookstores have all but disappeared.

Some mom-and-pop tech shops import niche devices, but they're few and far between, and rarely have wide selections. A chain like Best Buy allows for hands-on experience with the latest devices, often supplemented by knowledgeable staff. This could help get Ayaneo even more of the respect it deserves, for more reasons than one.

Overcoming the challenges of international business

Facing criticism, utilizing feedback, and building trust

One promising takeaway: our contact at Ayaneo responded almost immediately to our queries with in-depth answers on its efforts to expand customer care. Sure, it behooves any company to act quickly for PR, but a next-day reply isn't nothing.

The Ayaneo subreddit's good for gauging how the tight community feels on any given day. Like most brand- and device-focused forums, you'll find disgruntled customers airing grievances there. They often have good points — it's challenging for a small company to manage marketing, purchasing, shipping, and support from across oceans.

While some users do (and always will) have complaints, those issues get outsized attention in online forums and feedback. People rarely get worked up when a device works as expected.

As Ayaneo explained, its customer service "engages with gamers from around the world through social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and our Discord community." This helps gauge how well the all-encompassing experience focus comes through in final products, and where the company needs to improve.

We also appreciate Ayaneo's tagline, "Real gamers know gamers," as well as its promise to continue collaboration with well-known publishers and developers to ensure user satisfaction in all genres.

Best Buy, Ayaneo's partner in cross-oceanic handheld success

The blue, border-hopping portal to imported electronics

Microcenter has sold Ayaneo consoles in the past, but not regularly. Best Buy's market penetration gives it leverage to provide excellent customer service, making it an ideal partner for companies still up-and-coming in North America. Dedicated users can benefit from its tiered memberships, which offer everything from free shipping, to 24-hour tech support, even if you didn't buy your device there.

But this isn't a Best Buy (or Ayaneo) ad. A prominent retailer partnership holds real promise — Asus has already found success with this exact tactic. You can walk into a big-box store, hold an Ayaneo Kun in your hands, and feel its build quality and gaming prowess. If you later realize your purchase isn't right for you, there's no worry about return shipping or, in some regions, restocking fees.

According to Ayaneo, "More comprehensive and convenient after-sales service for gamers has always been our goal... therefore, partnering with retailers to share resources is undoubtedly the best choice." One promising aspect of the deal is the advancement of retailer and local troubleshooting, repair, and service that partnering with the world's largest electronics vendor enables.

Accessible retail and Ayaneo's bright future

Easy purchasing and service, improved relations and reputation, and lower prices

Ayaneo's new retro, handheld-focused power bank

Ayaneo handhelds range from reasonably affordable to considerably costly, but the company's still-developing size and scope mean they're not always the best bang for the buck. That's a common drawback of smaller, user-forward brands that focus on the gestalt experience, instead of fancy-looking specs and buzzwords.

Economies of scale — whereby producing more units leads to lower prices than do smaller manufacturing runs — make competitors like the ROG Ally X and Steam Deck more economical in some ways. And Uncle Tail's brainchild makes a wider variety of handhelds, which makes individual projects tougher to scale up.

But even its older, less technically standout devices maintain their niche. When we asked about giving attention to different market segments, like ultra-portable Android devices or big-screen x86 powerhouses, our rep offered interesting foreshadowing. The manufacturer plans to continue catering to various gamer groups, and went so far as to cite confidentiality in being unable to provide specific future plans. In that light, we're intrigued by what comes next.

Opposing philosophies: The Ayaneo Pocket S and Valve Steam Deck

Ayaneo clearly understands one thing: consumer trust matters almost as much as the tangible benefits of hands-on purchasing and tech support. When bringing novel devices into the public eye, it might even matter more. Ayaneo and CEO Zhang's dedication has us excited for the future.

After all, increased worldwide recognition, better customer satisfaction and service, and reduced prices can only lead to tighter competition and more great releases. And as we all know, when companies compete, consumers win.