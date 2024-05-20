Summary Ayaneo's new Remake collection offers nostalgic retro gaming devices with modern hardware, like the Pocket DMG and Pocket Micro.

Retro video game culture is alive and well. Old-school Game Boys are never for sale for long, and some gamers still regularly reach for their Nintendo DS to enjoy a blast from the past.

Ayaneo, a brand known for its PC builds that's also established quite the handheld collection over the years, is leaning into the retro craze. Last week, it finally released details on new devices in its Remake collection, all tailored to the retro gaming aesthetic but with some modern hardware under the hood. According to a recent post, those devices include the Pocket DMG, the Pocket Micro, the Starship Graphics Dock AG01, and Retro Mini PC AM01S, along with a new version of the popular Pocket Air handheld.

The Pocket DMG is a familiar vertical handheld design

Source: Ayaneo

With a D-pad and joystick on the left, ABXY keys on the right, and a square display, the Pocket DMG is incredibly nostalgic for another vertical handheld from a different era. With this handy little handheld, you'll be able to emulate your favorite 8-bit titles on a 419 PPI OLED screen.

Ayaneo also packed the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chipset into its new retro handheld, establishing highly efficient cooling performance. Just know that the cooling vent looks to be on the bottom of the handheld, right where your palm would likely rest.

The Pocket Micro is clunky and chunky in a beautifully retro way

Source: Ayaneo

Ayaneo's new Pocket Micro is easily one of the nicest-looking horizontal retro gaming handhelds we've ever seen. Its aesthetic may mimic a certain micro Nintendo handheld, and a closer look reveals that the Micro actually boasts a sturdy aluminum frame and stretch-free full-screen display. With its 960x640 resolution, the Micro is expected to be an excellent emulator for 4X Game Boy Advance titles, like Master of Orion.

The controls of the Pocket Micro follow a familiar layout, with a D-pad, two joysticks, and ABXY keys, but the joysticks are on the same horizontal level instead of diagonally arranged like they are on many handhelds, including from Ayaneo. While the Pocket Micro looks super compact, a powerful processor, the Helio G99, hides under the hood, ensuring you'll get to enjoy every pixel of your pixel-y retro favorites.

Ayaneo's second retro mini PC is compact and cute

Source: Ayaneo

The Retro Mini PC AM01S is a new-and-improved version of the Retro Mini PC AM01. The display uniquely sits at multiple angles and can act as a digital clock or readout of important performance metrics.

The chunky white plastic exterior may make the Retro Mini PC AM01S look like something you'd pick up at a garage sale, but don't be fooled. Under the hood, we have an AMD Ryzen 8000HS engine — it looks like the mini PC will come in two tiers, one with the Ryzen 7 8845HS and one with the Ryzen 9 8945HS, two decent processors commonly used in laptops— and dual-fan cooling.

The Starship Graphics Dock AG01 looks like something Captain Picard left behind

Source: Ayaneo

If you think this graphics dock looks like a Star Trek x Ayaneo collab, that's exactly the point. Catering to an aesthetic that Ayaneo refers to as sci-fi romance, the Starship Graphics Dock AG01 combines subtle gaming visuals like RGB lighting with a classic futuristic (or, at least, what futuristic looked like circa 1980) visual appeal.

This is Ayaneo's first-ever graphics dock and comes loaded with the AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT. This upper-midrange mobile graphics card amplifies the performance of gaming laptops and handhelds. You can even toss in a couple of M.2 storage chips—no tools necessary. Ayaneo says the Starship Graphics Dock will be initially available in nebula red and interstellar gray. The brand is adopting a co-creation approach and will let fans vote on the dock's final colors.

The new Ayaneo Remake retro collection also includes an old-school-looking mobile power bank, which supports fast charging with an output of 45W. A tiny monochrome OLED screen shows charging status and battery levels and really ties the retro look together.

While Ayaneo has announced details and concepts of the Remake collection, important information like who we give our money to, how much of it, and when still isn't available. But don't worry — the retro gaming fanatics here at Android Police will be on the lookout for updates regarding this highly anticipated release.