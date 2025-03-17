Summary Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 chips are powering new Android handhelds, like Ayaneo's Pocket S2, offering console-quality visuals.

The Pocket S2 features a vibrant 1440P display, Wi-Fi 7 support, and a strong battery life for seamless gaming experiences.

Ayaneo focused on comfort and durability, enhancing joystick controls and offering a sleek design for extended gaming sessions.

Snapdragon chips already dominate gaming phones, and now they’re fueling the rise of Android handhelds. With the market heating up, Qualcomm is rolling out upgraded chips to keep the momentum going, such as the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3. The chipset is making its way first to Ayaneo's new Android-based handheld gaming device, the Pocket S2, which made its debut at this year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC).

First off, the Pocket S2 is the first Android handheld to run on the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 chip. Compared to the first-gen Ayaneo Pocket S, it delivers a 30% CPU boost and 28% more GPU power. This translates to smoother gameplay, better graphics, and less lag. Throw in hardware-accelerated ray tracing and Snapdragon Game Super Resolution, and you’re looking at console-quality visuals in the palm of your hands.

And let’s talk about the screen. The Pocket S2 sports a 6.3-inch 1440P IPS display that’s crisp, colorful, and perfect for everything from fast-paced shooters to nostalgic pixel art games. The device also supports Wi-Fi 7, ensuring lightning-fast connections for cloud gaming and streaming. So, whether you’re playing locally or streaming your favorite titles, lag won’t be an issue.

The Ayaneo Pocket S2 combines endurance and comfort