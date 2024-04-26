Summary Ayaneo Pocket S, powered by Snapdragon G3x Gen 2, offers top-notch gaming performance starting at just $400.

Diverse hardware options including 16GB RAM and 1TB storage make Pocket S a solid contender in the gaming market.

Ayaneo Pocket S features a 1440P display, metal frame, 6,000mAh battery, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3 for an immersive gaming experience.

The Android gaming handheld market has experienced a surge in popularity in recent years. The segment is now more diverse than ever, thanks to solid products from Asus, Logitech, and Razer. Among others, the Hong Kong-based handheld manufacturer Ayaneo has also introduced a range of exceptional products to the market, including the Pocket Air, solidifying its position as a trusted name in the industry.

The brand has now unveiled its latest innovation, the Ayaneo Pocket S, a flagship Android handheld that aims to add a new contender to the segment. Positioned to compete with solid products like the Asus ROG Ally and the Razer Edge, the Ayaneo Pocket S is packed with top-notch hardware, perfectly tapping into the idea of innovation and performance.

Ayaneo Pocket S could be a solid option in the gaming handheld market

Last year, we reported that the Ayaneo Pocket S is more likely to feature a Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chipset, a game-changer platform that significantly enhances gaming performance. As expected, the Ayaneo Pocket S was launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 gaming platform.

Qualcomm has already claimed that this new chipset offers a staggering 30% more CPU performance, and its Adreno A32 GPU capability is doubled compared to the Gen 1, promising an exhilarating gaming experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The hard hardware combination varies depending on your choices at checkout. However, the most powerful variant has 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage that can be expanded by installing a Micro SD card. Meanwhile, the basic models have 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

As for the display, the Ayaneo Pocket S has a 6-inch 1440P ultra-retina IPS screen to play games in the best detail. The mid-frame is also made from metal to prove the device’s premium build quality. Pocket S features a 6,000mAh battery with support for mainstream PD fast charging to support your gaming in the long run. For the connectivity part, you’ll get Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.

Ayaneo Pocket S is currently available in two editions: the 1440P Advance Edition and the 1080P Edition. The Advance Edition starts at a reasonable $440, and the 1080P Edition, priced at just $400, offers high-quality gaming at an affordable price. Both devices can be purchased through the Ayaneo website.