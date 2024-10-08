The Pocket Micro is Ayaneo's third Android handheld console since the Pocket Air launched in 2023. It offers a more affordable and portable gaming experience than full-sized handhelds like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, but the Pocket Micro is built for playing retro handheld games instead of the latest AAA titles. Designed to emulate the aesthetics of the Game Boy Micro, this console offers a fantastic retro gaming experience.

Ayaneo's recent consoles are powerful devices that, while offering fantastic hardware, are too expensive for those just wishing to pass the time with retro games from the '90s and early '00s. The Pocket Micro solves the affordability problem without skimping on the quality construction that makes Ayaneo's consoles great.

Good battery life

Comfortable for long gaming sessions Cons AyaSpace is still a frustrating experience

Price, availability, and specs

The Ayaneo Pocket Micro is only available through Indiegogo, but we expect to see it on Ayaneo's website after the full release. It's offered in three colors: black, red, or black with gray accents. The black and red options are available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage or 8GB and 256GB for $219 and $249 respectively, but Ayaneo's Early Bird Price offer cuts $30 off both prices. The gray option is only available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for $279 with a $20 discount through the Early Bird Price offer.

The model I was sent for review is a finished prototype of the 8GB model. According to Ayaneo, the feel of the triggers, shoulder buttons, ABXY buttons, and speaker performance are not yet finalized, and there should be more software updates before the full release.

Specifications Brand Ayaneo Screen 3.5" Storage 128GB, 256GB CPU MediaTek Hello G99 Battery 2600mAh Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5 Ports USB-C Dimensions 156 x 63 x 18mm Weight 233g RAM 6GB, 8GB Screen Resolution 940 x 640 Operating system Android 13 Expand

What's good about the Ayaneo Pocket Micro?

It's the perfect platform for retro games

I've been playing emulated Game Boy Advance games for years on my phone. I've always kept tabs on the various handheld consoles released over the years, but the Pocket Micro is the one that offers the best value for money, with plenty of great features.

The first thing I noticed upon taking the Pocket Micro out of the box is that the build quality is fantastic for a console of this price. It's a solid rectangular block of CNC aluminum alloy that's light enough for long gaming sessions, but it doesn't feel cheap or clunky. Ayaneo told us that this prototype version may have minor flaws in the casing, but I couldn't spot any in mine. It looks exceptional; I could have been convinced this was the final production version. The Pocket Micro's front is a solid block of glass and while it is prone to smudges, the overall look is excellent.

The face buttons and bumpers are satisfyingly clicky and don't suffer from the mushiness that plagues cheap gaming controllers.

Ayaneo stated that the feel of the buttons and triggers is not yet finalized, but I don't think there's anything wrong with them right now. The face buttons and bumpers are satisfyingly clicky and don't suffer from the mushiness that plagues cheap gaming controllers. The joysticks have a decent snap to them, and while I would have liked them to be bigger, it would have contributed more to the size problem I'll touch on later.

On the software side, Ayaneo claims the console is designed for playing GBA games and "almost all PS2 games smoothly." While GBA games are a fantastic experience on the Pocket Micro, I would change "almost all PS2 games smoothly" to "some PS2 games smoothly at an awkward resolution." However, I wouldn't count this poor PS2 support as a point against the Pocket Micro, as it's designed for GBA emulation, which it does immaculately.

The Pocket Micro renders GBA games at 4x the original resolution, which makes them look stunning. It's slightly overkill for games that mostly use pixel-art graphics, but it can't be matched for a pure GBA gaming experience.

Battery life for emulated GBA games is adequate. I clocked around 5 hours playing Pokémon LeafGreen non-stop, although your mileage will vary depending on what games you're playing.

Native Android performance is surprisingly great. Minecraft ran smoothly without any framerate drops, and while playing this moderately demanding game reduced the battery life to around four hours, I can happily report that the Pocket Micro can run most Android games outside the most demanding titles like Genshin Impact. However, there's a compatibility problem which I'll touch on later.

What's bad about the Ayaneo Pocket Micro?

AyaSpace still needs lots of work

In my review of the Ayaneo Pocket Air last year, my biggest complaint was that the AyaSpace app, Ayaneo's dedicated launcher for emulated games, was confusing, incomplete, and mostly irrelevant. Almost a year later, little has changed.

If you're used to emulating games on PC and Android, you won't have much of a problem importing your games into AyaSpace. Once complete, the result is a well-organized library where you can browse recently played games, sort games into categories, and filter games by console. However, Ayaneo provides only the most rudimentary instructions for this process. While it took me about half an hour to get my GBA games imported, this was thanks to my experience setting up AyaSpace with the Pocket Air. Newcomers to emulation will find the Pocket Micro a frustrating experience right out of the box.

Of course, you can completely ignore AyaSpace and play games directly using emulators from the Play Store. However, AyaSpace is the first thing you see when starting up the console, so it's logical for beginners to assume that this is the easiest way to start playing emulated games on the Pocket Micro. There are no links to FAQs for walkthroughs, just a brief list of compatible emulation libraries.

Even when you've successfully imported your games into AyaSpace, the app still doesn't work properly. There's a handy data manager in AyaSpace where you can automatically import all your games' metadata, like the box art and descriptions. Unfortunately, the box art wouldn't show, even when I tried importing it manually, leaving my AyaSpace home screen a sea of Ayaneo logos. The lack of box art might seem like a small issue at first, but imagine wrapping all your books in identical covers on your bookshelf, and you'll see the problem.

Normally, I would forgive these issues as symptoms of a prototype device, but as I had the same problems on the Pocket Air in 2023, I'm not confident that the full release will change much.

Outside emulated games, there are a few issues with playing native Android games. While many games like Minecraft run perfectly, Dead Cells crashed every time I booted it up. Other games like Terraria aren't compatible with the Pocket Micro at all.

As mentioned earlier, the Pocket Mirco's construction is high quality and comfortable for long gaming sessions, but the joystick placement is frustrating. I prefer using the D-pad to play GBA games, but I had to disable the left joystick, even when I wasn't using it. It's nearly impossible to avoid pushing the joystick when pressing the down button on the D-pad without holding your thumb at an uncomfortable angle. Even after it's disabled, it was still in the way during my games. It's a small problem, but one that becomes increasingly frustrating the longer you play.

I would have preferred to see offset joysticks like on the Ayaneo Pocket S, but the Pocket Micro is just too small for that layout. It's certainly not a deal-breaker, but it hinders what is otherwise a comfortable gaming experience.

Should you buy it?

If you need a platform to reliably play GBA games, the Ayaneo Pocket Micro is the best handheld console you can buy right now. Its reasonable price and high-quality build make it the best way to play handheld games from this era, and the ability to enjoy Play Store games is a fantastic boon. However, the lack of support for even mildly demanding PS2 games and the frustratingly incomplete AyaSpace software means beginners to emulation may want to stick to emulating games on their Android phone for now.

However, if you're willing to invest time in setting up the Pocket Micro and have experience emulating games, it's a fantastic and affordable console for playing retro games.

Ayaneo Pocket Micro 7.5 / 10 The Ayaneo Pocket Micro suffers from cramped buttons and incomplete software, but it is nevertheless one of the best consoles for playing retro handheld games. $219 at Indiegogo