Summary Ayaneo's Pocket EVO features a 120Hz OLED display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 platform.

The handheld comes in a range of different configurations and has a starting price of $389.

The device can be purchased through Indiegogo, with shipments expected for November.

We've been hearing a lot about the Ayaneo Pocket EVO for some months now, and just in time for summer, the company has finally made it available through its Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. Ayaneo is known for producing some of the best Android gaming handhelds on the market, and it should come as no surprise that its latest one is probably one of its most ambitious.

An Android gaming handheld that checks all the right boxes

So what are you getting with the latest Ayaneo Pocket EVO? Well, this handheld console packs quite a number of features, with the most important being its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 platform. As you might expect, Ayaneo is offering a variety of different configurations for this console with internal storage starting at 128GB and maxing out at 1TB, and RAM configurations starting at 8GB and topping out at 24GB for the high-end model.

This console also has a beautiful 7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and up to 800 nits of brightness. In addition, you're also getting premium cooling and a large 8,600mAh battery to ensure extended play times. Of course, you're also going to get premium controls here as well with Hall Effect joysticks and trigger buttons. Overall, the console is relatively compact, with a slim profile that comes in at 17mm and weighs in at just 478 grams.

Best of all, the starting price for those that are quick enough will come in at $389. Of course, you won't find this console at your local Best Buy, so you'll need to go through the brand's crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. Perhaps the one disappointment here is that even if you do manage to order one today, it won't arrive at your door until sometime in November. While that might seem like a long wait, November will most likely be here in the blink of an eye.

Again, you can always wait to purchase this directly from Ayaneo's website, as it usually does make it available. But this is the best price you're going to find and, also, this is the fastest way to purchase an Ayaneo Pocket EVO for now. So if you're the least bit interested, be sure to grab it before the campaign closes.