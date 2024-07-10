Summary Ayaneo is striving to become a major player in Android gaming devices with the launch of the Pocket EVO, featuring a 7-inch OLED display.

The Pocket EVO boasts a long-lasting battery, large heatsink, and sensitive joysticks for pro-level gaming, derived from Ayaneo's award-winning designs.

If the Pocket S doesn't meet your needs, we suggest waiting for future models as Ayaneo continues to innovate in the handheld gaming market.

Ayaneo may not be the first manufacturer you think of when it comes to Android handheld gaming devices, but it's making strides to change that. While it has its fair share of competition in the market, it continues to develop devices to keep pace with gaming demands and consumer needs. Now, Ayaneo is launching its latest handheld, and it's hoping that its sizeable, crisp display will give it an edge.

Ayaneo has announced the development of the Pocket EVO. The pre-launch of the Android handheld is now live, and it will officially debut at an upcoming launch event. The company is boasting that the Pocket EVO will be the first Android handheld to feature a 7-inch 120Hz OLED display. It will also feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 gaming platform to support the high refresh rate and high resolution.

Additional specs of the Pocket EVO

Among the Pocket EVO's features, gamers can expect a long-lasting battery, a larger heatsink, and a larger fan for optimal cooling. Ayaneo also notes that it received the Good Design Award in 2023 in Japan for its Ayaneo 2 and 2S devices – the design of the Ayaneo EVO originated from these models. The handheld is slim and lightweight, featuring contours to fit comfortably in your hands while you play. Its sensitive joysticks also provide heightened control for pro-level gaming.

Close

If it seems like Ayaneo recently launched a similar device, your memory isn't deceiving you – the Pocket S went up for preorder back in June, and we already reviewed it. This device comes with 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options and 126GB or 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. You can also opt for a 1080p or 1440p display, and it notably has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 gaming platform as the EVO. Again, one of the highlights of this device is its lightweight, slim body. However, Ayaneo seems to be making this a hallmark of its products, but if the specs of these handhelds don't make the grade for your needs, there may be no harm in waiting for a future model.