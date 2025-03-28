Summary Ayaneo's Pocket Ace is the brand's latest handheld, offering a compact design, sleek look, and plenty of power.

It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chip, a 4.5-inch IPS display, and a 6,000mAh battery.

There's no release date or price at this time.

Ayaneo has been around for some years, delivering alluring gaming handhelds that perfectly balance power and style. We've reviewed a few of their products in the past, like the Pocket S and Ayaneo Pocket Micro, and for the most part, they didn't disappoint.

Related Best Android handheld consoles in 2025 There's an Android handheld for every situation

The brand is now sharing some details about its latest handheld, the Pocket Ace, which offers a sleek design, compact size, and comes packed with lots of power. For now, the brand is just letting folks know that this gaming handheld is in the works, as there is no release date or price.

Something new, something familiar