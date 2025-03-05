Summary Ayaneo Pocket Micro Classic retains Pocket Micro design but removes the thumbsticks.

The device offers a 3:2 960x640 screen perfect for GBA games without letterboxing or pillarboxing.

The Ayaneo Pocket Micro Classic runs on MediaTek Helio G99 chip and comes in 6GB/128GB or 8GB/256GB models starting at $180.

We reviewed the original Ayaneo Pocket Micro and came away pretty impressed, it's a great emulation device, especially if you plan to emulate Game Boy Advance games. Not only was the original Ayaneo Pocket Micro designed to look like the Nintendo Game Boy Micro, but it was also made to play GBA games thanks to a screen that perfectly fits their native 3:2 ratio at 4x the original resolution.

However, one sticking point for the Ayaneo Pocket Micro, especially for hardcore enthusiasts, is that it includes thumbsticks when GBA games don't use them, and the OG GB Micro didn't offer them. Well, Ayaneo has rectified this sticking point with the launch of the Pocket Micro Classic, which offers everything everyone loved about the original, minus two thumbsticks.

The Ayaneo Pocket Micro Classic is here

Looking like a perfect device for retro enthusiasts

Ayaneo Pocket Micro Classic The Ayaneo Pocket Micro Classic takes what was great about the Pocket Micro and removes the thumbsticks for something that looks and feels closer to the original Nintendo Game Boy Micro. It's an emulation device running Android that offers a 3:2 screen to perfectly fit GBA titles. Dimensions 156 x 63 x 18mm (without buttons) Weight 227G Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 RAM 6GB, 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, BT5.2 Headset Compatibility No Display 3.5-inch 3:2 960x640 IPS 330ppi Ports USB-C, Micro SD Battery 2600mAh Expand $180 at Ayaneo

There is no doubt that the original Ayaneo Pocket Micro looks like a Game Boy Micro. But an easy tell it isn't was always the thumbsticks, which is why it's very interesting to see Ayaneo launching the Pocket Micro Classic, which removes those thumbsticks, making for something that looks even more like Nintendo's old hardware.

Now the device looks sleek, and more purpose built, seeing that its 3:2 960x640 screen can upscale GBA games without the need for letterboxing or pillarboxing. Sure, the original Game Boy Micro only offered two face buttons, where the Ayaneo Pocket Micro Classic offers four, but since this device can emulate way more than just GBA, the extra face buttons are handy. Of course, it's worth remembering the screen may not scale 4:3 titles as well as 3:2, so this is still a GBA emulation device first and foremost, but the added versatility is welcome.

Beyond the removal of the sticks, it's the same device as the older Pocket Micro, from the MediaTek Hello G99 chip (running Android 13) that can handle games up to the Dreamcast generation, to the 2600mAh battery that should net you at least 5 hours of gametime. You can still choose from a model that offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, or a device that offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, though there are only three colors to pick from this time (instead of four), Black, Gold, and Gray. Basically, you should know what to expect from the device at this point, you'll just do it without any thumbsticks.