Key Takeaways Ayaneo has announced a new portable console, the Ayaneo 3.

The console will be available with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 or Ryzen 7 8840U processor.

The Ayaneo 3 will be available in two colors, and will offer the choice between a LCD or OLED display.

If you've ever looked into buying a new gaming handheld that runs Windows or Android, chances are you've stumbled across Ayaneo. The brand has been around a few years and usually delivers a staggering number of devices, which are all made available through crowdfunding campaigns. Don't get me wrong, the brand does deliver some great products, with a few of them topping the charts as some of the best Android handheld consoles you can buy in 2024.

And to close out the year, ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, the brand has teased its latest offering, the Ayaneo 3. Now, much like its previous releases, the brand hasn't really shared a lot of vital information, like price and when it will be available. So you'll just have to just treat this as a small teaser. But from what we do know, this Windows console is going to be one of its most powerful yet, thanks to its new AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor.

The Ayaneo 3 is shaping up to be a potential beast

Overall, this console looks good from the initial images and video provided. You can see the console at its best in the YouTube video above, flaunting its sleek design, which will be made available in two different colors as well. From what we know, the Ayaneo 3 will come in two different options, one with an AMD AI 9 HX 370 processor, while the other option will pack a Ryzen 7 8840U chip.

In order to provide a little more flexibility, it appears the brand will also offer the console with two different display options, OLED and LCD. Ayaneo was not clear about resolutions, refresh rates or response times here, but we're sure that more will be revealed when the time is right. Naturally, the console sports a number of buttons, triggers, and joysticks, and it will even have buttons located on the rear as well.

The brand even touts a new "a trigger lock feature" but doesn't really go in-depth and with its new front-facing speakers, you can bet that the audio will be plenty loud and clear if it's able to execute. For the most part, this is all that's known about this console for now. And while this is really exciting stuff, it's tough not to think about the eye-watering price that will come with this console's debut.