It's tough to talk about Pixels without having the conversation steer itself toward the shiny new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro right now. And it's no wonder: Google's latest and greatest Pixels are pretty darn phenomenal inside and out. They're packed with power and oozing (yes, oozing!) with interesting new tricks.

But guess what? You don't have to own a Pixel 6 to treat yourself to fresh and exciting phone features. The beauty of the Pixel world is that your device's software is constantly getting updated, and that means piles o' worthwhile treasures are lurking beneath the surface. Most Pixel-owners just never notice 'em — or maybe they see 'em once and then promptly forget.

So today, we're gonna step back a bit and think about some standout Pixel features that don't get the attention they deserve. Whether you're using one of the new Pixel 6 phones or cradling an older model, they oughta work for you — even, in most cases, if your Pixel is old enough that it didn't receive the recent Android 12 update.

Pixel feature #1: Easy automation

Android has no shortage of advanced automation opportunities, but your Pixel packs its own native rules system that can make your phone meaningfully more intelligent with virtually no effort.

It's called, rather fittingly, Rules — and with about 30 seconds of setup, it can allow your phone to change its ringing and notification behavior based on where you are or what Wi-Fi network you're connected to at any given moment.

Here's how to get it up and running:

Head into your Pixel's system settings (by swiping down twice from the top of the screen and then tapping the gear-shaped icon in the lower-right corner of the panel that pops up).

(by swiping down twice from the top of the screen and then tapping the gear-shaped icon in the lower-right corner of the panel that pops up). Tap " System " followed by " Rules ."

" followed by " ." Make sure the toggle at the top of the screen that says " Always allow location for Rules " is in the on position.

" is in the on position. Look for a line that prompts you to allow the feature to run in the background. If you see that, tap it and then tap " Allow " on the confirmation that appears.

" on the confirmation that appears. Pause to take a sip of the nearest fizzy beverage.

Tap "Add rule" and then consider your options.

So what next? Well, that part's up to you. You could have your Pixel set itself to ring whenever you're connected to your home network, tell it to enter Do Not Disturb mode anytime you're at the movies, or ask it to vibrate for incoming alerts without making a peep when you're at work, for a few possible examples.

Think through what patterns might make sense for you, set 'em up once, and then know your phone will always be one step ahead of you whenever you get to one of your regular haunts.

Pixel feature #2: Smarter storage scrubbing

Next, another bit of automation-oriented intelligence baked into your Pixel and just waiting to be caressed: It's a hassle-free system for monitoring your phone's local storage and then clearing out copies of images and videos you've already backed up to Google Photos whenever your space gets low.

You can always do that on your own, of course, but that requires (a) actually remembering to do it on a regular basis and (b) taking the time to go through the various manual steps involved with the process. And I don't know about you, but my brain is approximately 97% oatmeal these days, so anything I can take off my plate and automate is a pretty significant win in my book.

Your path to effortless storage nirvana will vary depending on what Android version your personal Pixel companion is running:

With Android 12

If you've got a current Pixel with the snazzy new Android 12 software on it, open up the Files by Google app (or go download it, if it isn't already on your phone).

Then:

Tap the three-line menu icon in the app's upper-left corner.

in the app's upper-left corner. Select " Settings " in the menu that comes up.

" in the menu that comes up. Flip the switch next to "Smart Storage" into the on position and confirm that you want to activate the feature.

Easy peasy, right?

With Android 11 or earlier

If your Pixel is on an older version of Android (howdy, Pixel 2 partners!), you'll find the same option within your phone's system settings:

Open up your settings and tap " Storage ."

." Look for the line labeled " Smart Storage ." Tap it — tap it with gusto, damn it!

." Tap it — tap it with gusto, damn it! Choose whether you want your already-backed-up items to be deleted when they're 30, 60, or 90 days old.

Activate the toggle at the top of the screen.

Either way, you'll just need to make sure you're set to sync your photos and videos to Google Photos — by tapping your profile picture in the Google Photos app and then looking for the "Backup" line in the menu that comes up — and you'll never have to think about your storage running low again.

Pixel feature #3: Intelligent image extracting

The next time you need to snag an image from somewhere — a website, a text message, a forum for earwig enthusiasts, or whatever the case may be — save yourself some steps and let your Pixel make it easy.

Your Pixel phone's Overview interface has the hidden ability to extract an image from practically anywhere. And all it takes is a single swipe and a couple of quick taps to tap into its magic:

While you're viewing any app with a visible image, open up the Overview interface — by swiping up about an inch from the bottom of your screen and then stopping, if you're using the current Android gestures system, or by tapping the square-shaped icon along your screen's lower edge, if you're still using the old legacy button-nav setup.

— by swiping up about an inch from the bottom of your screen and then stopping, if you're using the current Android gestures system, or by tapping the square-shaped icon along your screen's lower edge, if you're still using the old legacy button-nav setup. Touch and hold your finger onto the image within the app's preview.

onto the image within the app's preview. Select the option to copy, share, or save the image — or use Google Lens to analyze it, if you really want to get wild.

This will work in most any app where an image is present — even if it's an app where you couldn't typically save an image in any easy way (Gmail, Twitter, Earwiggalicious, etc).

Let's all say it together now: Pixel features can be incredibly beneficial once you remind yourself of their possibilities and then learn to properly take advantage of them! (Okay, so that rallying cry might need a little work.)

Pixel feature #4: Time-saving text extraction

Following up on our previous Pixel feature, your fancy Google phone can help you pull text out of practically anywhere imaginable and then copy it, share it, and search for it to your heart's content.

What's especially useful here is that just like with the last item, this feature works even in places where you couldn't typically copy text — your feed in social media apps, parts of the Play Store, or even sections of your system settings.

And it's right in the same place as the image extractor we just finished exploring:

Head back into your Pixel's Overview area .

. Touch and hold your finger onto any text in the current app's preview — or, if you'd rather (and if your Pixel is recent enough to be running Android 10 or higher), tap the " Select " text at the bottom of the screen and then highlight the specific text you want from there.

in the current app's preview — or, if you'd rather (and if your Pixel is recent enough to be running Android 10 or higher), tap the " " text at the bottom of the screen and then highlight the specific text you want from there. Choose " Copy ," " Share ," or " Search " from the menu that comes up.

," " ," or " " from the menu that comes up. Smirk knowingly at any iPhone users in the vicinity.

Pixel feature #5: Simpler screenshots

One of the most common complaints I hear from my fellow Android-adoring primates is that capturing a screenshot on a Pixel can be a real pain. 'Twas a time, y'see, when Pixels had a simple on-screen option to take a screenshot as part of the system power-button menu. But then, well, Google Googled. It revamped that menu — and, erm, revamped it again a year later — and the option went AWOL.

Hold the phone, though: If you aren't a fan of the old-fashioned physical button mechanism for capturing a screenshot, there is still another way.

It's right there in plain sight on that same Overview screen we were just gawking at, in fact, and yet hardly anyone seems to notice it.

Look closely, though. See it?

Yup, that's it — right there at the bottom of the screen. No matter what app or area of Android you're lookin' at, as long as you've got Android 11 or higher, your Pixel will always offer up a "Screenshot" option right inside its Overview interface. And tapping that option will capture whatever's present on the current process's screen.

As an added bonus, screenshots you capture that way won't show the system status bar, the bottom-of-screen navigation area, or any other extraneous elements, which is a noteworthy and at times valuable distinction from Android's typical physical-button screenshot-capturing approach.

Pixel feature #6: Wakey, wakey

Pixels have plenty of options for easy screen activation. Maybe you like using the always-on time and info system, for instance. Or maybe you're more of a lift-to-check kind of Pixel owner.

Whether you're using any of those features or not, though, your Googley phone has another useful system for waking up its display in a jiff. It harkens back to an earlier Android era, and it's one of the Pixel's most overlooked possibilities.

Ready? Anytime you want to turn your Pixel's screen on, you can simply tap twice on the display. That's it — two fast taps, and your phone will wake up. Who knew?!

The option for this is typically activated by default, but if it isn't working for you, you can confirm it's on and enabled by opening your system settings, selecting "Display," then selecting "Lock screen" and looking for the "Tap to check phone" option. (On Pixels with older Android versions, you'll have to tap "Advanced" before you'll see that option, and it'll be called "Double-tap to check phone.")

Pixel feature #7: Scheduled screen smarts

Last but not least in our collection of forgotten Pixel features is a two-parter your peepers will absolutely appreciate.

First, your Pixel has the ability to automatically activate its screen-tinting Night Light mode based on either the sunrise and sunset in your current location or your own custom schedule. That way, when the evening hours arrive and the lights grow dim, your phone's screen will take on a gentler, less harsh kind of coloring that'll be easier on your eyes. And when the morning crawls around, it'll instantly flip back over to the standard daytime setting.

To set up your automated Night Light activation pattern, mosey your way back into your Pixel's system settings, tap "Display," and then tap "Night Light" followed by "Schedule." There, you'll see the options to choose from the sunset-to-sunrise setup or to specify your own custom hours for dim-environment optimization.

And while we're thinking about screen smarts, consider whether having your phone's theme switch over to a darker motif in the evening and a brighter arrangement in the daytime hours might be a nice complement to your new Night Light intelligence. Personally, I find those two patterns to be a delightful and very natural pairing — standard screen coloring and a light theme during the day and then Night Light along with Android's dark mode at night.

If you want to give that double-display whammy a whirl, back out to the main "Display" menu and look for the "Dark theme" line. Tap it, then tap "Schedule," and you'll see a selection that's identical to the one you just configured for the Night Light.

Get 'em both set the way you like, and rest easy knowing your eyes will always be happy — no ongoing effort required.

You've already got the best all-around experience available on Android. Now it's time to unleash all of your Pixel's hidden powers and let it start working for you.

