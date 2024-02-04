Whether it's tech, finance, manufacturing, education, entertainment, construction, or agriculture, every industry has been affected by the recession and layoffs. The situation opened doors for fraudsters to scam the affected ones and job seekers with online job scams. If you come across a too-good-to-be-true job posting, verify it several times.

There are several types of job scams. Fraudsters contact and target you via email, social media, online ads, bogus websites, and phishing text on your Android phone. Before you apply for your dream job out of frustration, look for alarming signs to avoid getting scammed.

Job listing on social media and fake websites

Source: Pixabay

Most fraudsters use fake websites to lure potential job seekers. Closely check the company's website URL before sharing personal details. For example, a scammer may use microsaft.com instead of microsoft.com and navigate you to a fake website with an identical design.

Reputable companies never use email marketing or social media banners for job postings. When you come across job postings on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook, verify the recruiter's account before leaving a comment or contacting via DMs. Stay away if it's a newly created account.

The web is also filled with impostors claiming to be a hiring body for reputable companies. Investigate such claims during your job search and never send a screening fee or do a wire transfer from your bank account.

Asking for personal and financial information

Legit recruiters first ask about your educational qualifications and experience in the field. If someone asks for personal data like phone number, credit card, bank account information, or social security number, it's a red flag. They ask for such details under the pretense of background checks or advance paycheck deposit.

Work-from-home job offers

Source: Pixabay

The past few years have seen rapid growth in work-from-home jobs. Scammers have exploited the new trend to target such candidates. For instance, the recruiter asks you to pay a registration fee and promises a commission if you get others onboard. It's a pyramid scheme scam or multilevel marketing that's not viable in the long run.

Equipment purchases

In another example, the person asks for money to send the required equipment for your work-from-home setup and promises to reimburse you on the first paycheck. They may keep the money and terminate the contract, citing any random reason.

Genuine companies usually provide necessary equipment like a laptop, monitor, and more during onboarding.

Data entry fake jobs

It is another common online job scam targeting work-from-home seekers. Investigate the company if you run across a data entry job that offers higher wages than the market average. These new jobs are rarely real, and you should research throughout before sharing bank details. You may even receive small payouts initially to win your confidence.

Job placement service scams

These types of scams are easy to spot. Job board companies never ask for professional fees from you. It's mostly the employer footing the bill. If a headhunter or staffing agency asks for money, it's a job scam.

Career consulting

Stay away from fake career consultants on social media platforms. They praise your resume and promise to improve it with additional efforts. Scammers ask for a fee to improve your profile, which may help you with a job opportunity at a reputable company.

Government jobs

If someone asks for a fee to secure or improve your candidacy for a government job, it's probably a scam. Government agencies don't require such fees for candidates. These jobs are mostly posted only on the official channels.

Resale gigs

Source: Pixabay

Did you find an attractive ad to purchase luxury items at a discounted rate? Avoid such side hustles. The seller may promise tall claims and send some samples. After you make payment for the entire inventory, you never receive the promised items.

Online job scams: Warning signs

Apart from the above-mentioned online job scams, also look for these alarming signs and stay away from such job listings.

Broken language in emails

You may receive emails with giant and lucrative banners offering a lot of money. Read such emails carefully and spot broken grammar and spelling mistakes. These scammers aren't fluent in English and may leave such clues in their emails, job descriptions, and job sites. Avoid such job listings if you find such broken language in emails.

Frequent calls

Source: Pixabay

Does the person show urgency in hiring you? If someone calls you frequently to accept the job, confirm the company and employer details several times before giving your final answer.

Unfamiliar software

Legitimate employers use well-known video conferencing apps like Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco, and Webex to set up a call. If someone uses an unknown software for an interview, it is probably a scam. Also, check their email address, as these people primarily use a personal Gmail or Outlook ID, not a custom company domain. If possible, ask for a meeting in person. A potential employer from a legitimate company should agree to a meeting.

Trust your instincts

If it feels like a scam, it probably is. Getting trapped in an online job scam is the last thing you need when searching for a new gig. You may also miss out on legitimate job postings during such a period. Always be aware of phishing attacks, which are the norm nowadays. Read our dedicated guide to learn more about phishing and tips to avoid it.