Millions of users buy and sell goods on Facebook's e-commerce platform every month. It's free, simple to use, and an attractive option to get rid of unnecessary Christmas gifts and other items. While the overall shopping experience on Facebook Marketplace is seamless, you should be aware of growing scams on the platform.

Unlike online marketplaces like eBay or Amazon, Facebook account shoppers have direct conversations with sellers and give fraudsters an opportunity to lure victims in several scams.

Whether you are buying or selling a phone, top smart speaker, furniture, car, or renting a property, you must inform yourself about common Facebook Marketplace scams to avoid getting into such traps.

1. Defective or counterfeit gadgets and electronic items

Does a seller promise a new AirPods Pro for a low price of $100? You might also come across listings showing luxury items for eye-catching 60% to 70% discounts. There is no drought of counterfeit luxury items out there, and Facebook Marketplace has become a preferred place to clear such inventories. As they say, "If something is too good to be true, it probably is."

Before you contact such sellers for product inquiries, you should check the usual price for the product on the company website or Amazon. You should also request several photos and live product videos from the sellers. If you plan to purchase the item, make sure to meet the real person in a public place and pick up the product before making wire transfers.

2. Bait and switch

It's a popular technique sellers use to lure you into buying other similar items. Here's how it works. A seller posts a high-demand item on Facebook Marketplace to get your attention. When you inquire about the product, it's already sold. That's a red flag. Then the seller asks you to go with another similar item instead.

Let's say you want to buy the latest MacBook Pro, which is unavailable at major retailers due to crazy Christmas demand. Sometimes, sellers may advertise MacBook Pro in the listing, and when you inquire about the product details, the person asks you to check out MacBook Air instead since the Pro model is out of stock.

In the end, it's your call whether you want to go ahead with the purchase or not. But we advise sticking with the item you want and not settling with a less appealing one.

3. Fake payment receipts

It's a classic Facebook Marketplace scam that buyers use on sellers. Such Facebook users share a screenshot or a fake receipt showing a successful payment. As a seller, you shouldn't take anyone's word and only ship a product once you receive a payment in your bank account or preferred platform.

You should stick to the official Facebook Marketplace payment method or PayPal to receive instant alerts for confirmation.

4. Mouth-watering giveaways

Source: Facebook

Facebook Marketplace is packed with fake giveaways with the intention of stealing your personal data and confidential information like your birthday, address, office location, earning details, and more. If a giveaway asks for your name and Facebook profile only, you can go ahead and fill in the details. However, some giveaways may ask you to fill out an entire form with confidential information. You should avoid such on-screen instructions.

5. Overpayment by a buyer

This is another smart Facebook Marketplace scam that many sellers have become victims of. Here, the potential buyer overpays you, admits the mistake, and asks you to return the remaining amount. Let's say you agreed on $250 to sell your mechanical keyboard. The buyer sends you $1,000 and asks you to send the remaining money back.

Such buyers use fake checks or stolen credit cards to overpay you. You should never ship products to such buyers as the check will eventually bounce in your bank account.

6. Moving conversations out of Facebook

Sometimes, a seller insists on moving to another platform for conversation. That way, you don't have an official chat record and can't use it as proof if something goes wrong. You should always complete every part of your transaction within Facebook.

Similarly, you should opt for Facebook checkout or PayPal to send payments as they offer purchase protections. Don't use crypto or any other platform like Venmo, Zelle, or Cash App to make payments (even when the seller promises some discount or gift cards for using alternative ways). You can also report dishonest sellers to Facebook.

7. Fake rental posting

Image Source: Facebook and TFC

Not every rental posting on Facebook Marketplace is genuine. Some scammers may post fake rental properties (which they don't own or have the authorization to post) and ask interested parties to send an advance payment as deposits or background check fees.

You should only rent properties from known brokers or sellers. If possible, you should check the property in person, or have it inspected by someone you know in the area.

8. Advance payment requests

Scammers take advantage of high-demand items and ask for advance payments to secure your purchase. A seller may ask you to send $200 in advance to hold the PlayStation 5 or the latest NVIDIA GPU. Chances are that the person is doing the same with dozens of other buyers and has no intention of shipping the product to anyone. Your holiday shopping can turn into a nightmare.

9. Asking for confirmation codes

It's a dangerous Facebook Marketplace scam where the seller asks you to share the confirmation code (that you received as a text on your phone number) to confirm your identity, complete the purchase process, or for another reason. You should never share a verification code with anyone. It's a phishing attempt, and the insiders may use it to set up a new Google Voice number to run more scams and even access your email or social media account.

Smart shopping on Facebook Marketplace

Such scams shouldn't discourage you from exploring Facebook Marketplace. It can be the ideal platform to grow your small business. If you don't have a Facebook profile, create a new account. Then check our dedicated guide about selling on Facebook Marketplace.