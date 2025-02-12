Summary Upgrading to Android 15 can cause launcher crashes on Motorola devices, rendering them unusable.

Motorola has issued fixes, but new problems have arrived on the Razr+, like the menu crashing on the outer screen.

As of now, there doesn't seem to be a fix, so we recommend holding off on the update if you can.

Sometimes it can be tempting to download and install a new update, especially when it brings your phone to the latest version of Android. But it's always good to remain cautious, as we've seen many times in the past where updates don't really go as planned, often bringing lots of pain and suffering to users.

For Motorola users, that seems to be the case, with multiple reports of the launcher crashing once upgrading to Android 15. The launcher is one of the most important elements when it comes to an Android device. Without it, you can't use or properly access a large portion of your phone, effectively making it an expensive paperweight.

One fix brings a new problem

Source: Android Authority

The author notes that this is the Razr+ model from 2023, and while the update did fix the launcher crashing on the main screen, it introduced a new issue that causes the menu on the outer screen to crash, making that portion unusable for the time being. The silver lining here is that at least the inner screen interface is still working and can be used to access parts of the phone like normal.

Of course, it's never a good feeling to have this happen, and since Motorola isn't exactly known for providing the best support when it comes to software, this kind of issue stings even more. With that said, Motorola users aren't alone when it comes to experiencing wonky issues with the latest Android 15 update.

Pixel 6 owners have also felt the pain of going with the latest update from Google, with bricked phones and some parts of the UI not working as intended. The latter problem even popped up on the Pixel 8 Pro as well, creating a small headache for its users. Luckily, Google has also issued updates intended to fix these problems, but going through these kinds of problems can be kind of stressful.

For those that own a Motorola Razr+, what kind of experience have you had with the software? Are you seeing the same issues mentioned in this post? Let us know in the comments.