Security is of the utmost importance when using any modern device. It's not enough to rely on a combination of e-mail and password. Two-factor authentication on Apple devices works similarly to the way it does on Android-powered tablets and smartphones. In addition to a password, it requires a one-time use code to log in to your account. This code is sent to your phone number or an authenticator app that generates the code. While the codes generated by a third-party app are promptly replaced, codes sent via SMS accumulate over time. It can quickly make your iPhone seem cluttered with outdated codes.

There's an easy solution to that. In this guide, we show you how to delete 2FA codes from your iPhone.

How to delete 2FA codes on your iPhone

Receiving a code on your phone used to be a chore. Upon use, you had to go to your received messages and manually delete every code. With iOS 17 installed, you can set up your device to automatically delete 2FA codes from your device. This is how you can do it on your iPhone:

Go to Settings on your iPhone. Choose Passwords from the menu. Choose Password Options from the next menu. Turn on the toggle next to Clean Up Automatically.

With the toggle turned on, from now on, your iPhone automatically deletes used or expired 2FA codes from Messages and Mail. This setting is accessible on phones and tablets as long as the device runs iOS17.

Use a third-party authenticator app

Another way to avoid the accumulation of 2FA codes is to use a third-party authenticator app, such as Authy. Instead of sending the code via an SMS to your device, the app generates a one-time code.

To set up an authenticator:

Go to the App Store. Download an app such as Authy. Open Authy and click the three dots in the upper-right corner. Click Add account.

After you've set up Authy with your desired account, the app generates codes automatically. Repeat this process for any service that supports 2FA, including Amazon, Epic Games, and X. Codes are replaced every 30 seconds or so, which adds another layer of security.

Authy is also available on Android via the link below:

Make space for something else

Two-factor authentication makes your device more secure, but a constant barrage of codes can quickly clutter it. With an update to iOS 17, Apple made it easy to delete obsolete codes. Alternatively, you can install a third-party authenticator to avoid receiving an SMS every time you want to access your account.