Two-factor authentication (2FA) messages block unauthorized access to your accounts. If you activated 2FA, you can choose to receive a one-time password (OTP) on the associated mobile number. It's valid for a few seconds or minutes and verifies your identity. Although they have a temporary use, attackers may intercept OTPs with phishing attempts and enter your account. So you should delete them after use.

Wiping them also unclutters your inbox, especially if you frequently sign in to platforms that don't support saving your login information. You can automate the deletion if you use the Google Messages app. It allows you to remove OTPs after a day. If you own select Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 or S21, you already have it as your default messenger and can use the feature. However, it's still under development, and everyone may not have it. Here's how it works.

What are 2FA text messages?

Two-factor authentication, or 2FA, text messages are one of many ways to verify user identity. They are time-sensitive and carry a unique code to prove that you're who you say you are. When you log in from a website or app, you can choose to authenticate your login via SMS.

The platform generates the OTP and sends it to your registered phone number. In most cases, apps can automatically detect and validate it if you've given them SMS permission. If they don't, you have up to 60 seconds to enter the code manually in the provided field. However, the time varies across different platforms.

Either way, platforms must check that the code they sent matches what you entered. Otherwise, you can't access your account. If you miss the time frame, your code expires, and you must request a new one. When you request too many OTPs, the platform may place a temporary restriction on your account. You can't log in until it lifts.

After successfully using a 2FA code, it becomes obsolete and it's okay to delete it. Sometimes, you forget to erase it until more codes fill up your inbox. You could select and delete them, but that means scanning your messages to find them. Google Messages allows you to delete them automatically after 24 hours.

How to automate 2FA text message deletion on Google Messages

Select Android phones like the Google Pixel series have Google Messages preinstalled. If your device doesn't have it, you may install it from the Google Play Store and set it as your default app. Doing so is necessary to access the full functionality.

Auto-deleting 2FA texts is a message organization feature in Google Messages. Google is still testing and phasing its release, so you may not have it on your device yet.

Here's how to automate 2FA text deletion on Google Messages:

Open Google Messages. The app prompts you to set it as your default messenger if you haven't already. Tap Set default SMS app. Select Messages, then tap Set as default. 2 Images Close Tap your account icon beside the search icon. Close Go to Messages settings > General > Message organization. Tap the toggle switch beside Auto-delete OTPs after 24 hrs. 2 Images Close

How to automatically delete 2FA text messages with Microsoft SMS Organizer

Microsoft's SMS Organizer is a free mobile app that uses machine learning to sort your messages into personal, transaction, and promotion categories. It also features a finance menu where you can view account credits and debits under separate tabs. Like Google Messages, you must make it your default messenger to access its full functionality. Afterward, you can set message rules and use other customization options. Here's how to use it.

In certain regions, Microsoft SMS Organizer may be unavailable on the Google Play Store. Download the APK from trusted third-party websites or app stores if you don't see it.

Open SMS Organizer and set it as your default message app. Close Tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Go to Settings > Message rules. 2 Images Close Tap Delete older OTP messages. Select a duration. The app deletes OTP messages when they reach that period. 2 Images Close

OTP texts are great, but a 2FA app is better

2FA texts protect your account, but they aren't storage efficient. The more times you log in to various accounts, the more messages you accumulate. A better solution is authenticator apps. They produce unique codes every 30 or more seconds and never save to your device. Most platforms support them, and they don't rely on mobile carriers or require an internet connection. So you won't worry about service interruptions and not receiving your OTP.