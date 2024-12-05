Key Takeaways Pixel 9's Call Notes may soon generate to-do lists by extracting actionable items from call summaries.

The new "Call To-Do List" feature will allow users to edit, share, and manage tasks within the Phone app.

The feature will reportedly process tasks on-device, and Call Screen will show monthly spam call stats.

Google's Pixel phones have always been AI-focused ever since the release of the Pixel 6 series, but the new Pixel 9 series takes it to a whole new level with a slew of new AI features. From the AI Weather Report to the Add Me feature in the camera app, the Pixel 9 packs an impressive lineup of AI tools. One standout is the Call Notes feature in the Phone app, which automatically generates call summaries — and it may soon get even better.

According to app researcher AssembleDebug (via Android Authority), Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Call Notes that will automatically generate to-do lists from phone calls. Evidence of this new "Call To-Do List" feature was found in version 156.0.702757710 of the Google Phone app.

Google is bringing two new features to the Phone app on Pixel 9

Close

While there are no screenshots or live examples yet, the report suggests the feature will be able to extract actionable items from AI-generated call summaries and turn them into to-do lists. The code also indicates that the lists will include titles and allow users to copy, edit, and share them directly from the Phone app.

It's worth noting that the current Call Notes implementation on the Pixel 9 works entirely on-device using Gemini Nano, so the "Call To-Do List" feature is also expected to work locally without relying on the cloud. Additionally, the report mentions that the Call Screen feature will soon display the number of spam calls ignored in a month within the Phone app.

If you're like me and often forget important tasks discussed during calls — only to feel awkward calling back to ask what was decided — this feature could be a game-changer. While it isn't live yet, it's encouraging to see Google working hard to expand the AI functionality on the Pixel 9. The company also rolled out a feature for all Pixel smartphones to scan security threats in real-time recently.