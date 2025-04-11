Summary Google is updating its autofill service UI, including white background icons and launch icons for menu items.

The new design improves visual consistency, but some menu items still have system-themed icons, causing conflict.

The update is in beta and may change before final release, showing Google's ongoing efforts to modernize its suite of services for Android.

Google is often credited with bringing the latest core features that keep Android modern, but along the sidelines, the company is also responsible for updating its suite of apps and services so they don't look out of date. Visual changes help Google's offerings look like a cohesive part of Android, and also set the benchmark for other apps and skins developed by other brands. However, the company's visual inconsistencies across apps are well-known. One such visual update is now in the works for the autofill service, and we're not sure if it's two steps forward or one step back.

Related 10 essential Android features to maximize your productivity We explore 10 Android features that are essential for fine-tuning your productivity, from home and office, to sleep time

Google's design language is consistent, but the implementation is still subjective, which is why you'll see apps like Keep and Meet using a hamburger menu, bottom bar, and floating action button differently, often with overlapping functionality. Google Password Manager stores your credentials so they are accessible across Chrome and your installed apps, and it ties into the Android Settings menu neatly under Autofill with Google. This page looks cohesive enough, but popular tipster and app researcher @AssembleDebug on X found evidence in Google Play Services beta v25.14.32 suggesting this settings page has a UI overhaul inbound (via Android Authority).

The new design is an improvement

But old icons are still present