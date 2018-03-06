Tip Us
Android Police
New
Articles
News
Latest news
Oreo 8.0/8.1
Nougat 7.0/7.1
Android OS
Wearables
Android TV
Android Auto
Development
More News...
Apps/Games
Games
Applications
Roundups
App Reviews
Game Reviews
More Apps/Games...
Reviews
All reviews
Phone Reviews
Tablet Reviews
Wearable Reviews
Other Reviews
More Reviews...
Devices
Nexus Devices
Samsung
HTC
Motorola
Sony
LG
NVIDIA
Huawei
More Devices...
Leaks
Exclusives
Downloads
Deals
Giveaways
Features
Editorials
Donate
Tip Us
Prev
Posts in the last
24 Hours
24 Hours
48 Hours
72 Hours
sorted by
Hottest
Hottest
Latest
Comments
Next
Leaks
Exclusives
Downloads
Deals
Giveaways
Features
Editorials
Donate
Tip Us
Santhosh S. N.
1 posts
New guy living in India, brought up in Malaysia. His love for Android started with the HTC Wildfire and the Galaxy S3. He speaks 6 languages, watches a lot of TV shows, and loves to learn new things.
Top 5 Articles
All Time
82
Recap: Here are all the new things in the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+
2018/03/06 9:23am PST
Mar 6, 2018
Last 5 Comments
Baik! Thanks 😁
2018/03/06 10:57pm PST
Mar 6, 2018
Lived in Malaysia since I was 8 😊
2018/03/06 10:57pm PST
Mar 6, 2018
Ninja edited. Thanks.
2018/03/06 10:56pm PST
Mar 6, 2018
Thanks! Fixing it. I caught and fixed that a while back in the software section, but this one slipped past :D
2018/03/06 1:32pm PST
Mar 6, 2018
Awesome!
2018/03/06 11:22am PST
Mar 6, 2018
...
Recap: Here are all the new things in the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+
Santhosh S. N.
2018/03/06 9:23am PST
Mar 6, 2018
Plus 1 on G+
38
Share on Facebook
38
Share on Twitter
Total Shares
76
Android OS
Galaxy S9
Galaxy S9+
Gear VR
Samsung
Follow Android Police
508k
156k
190k
Latest Deals
18
[Deal Alert] Everything is 20% off on eBay for today only, capped at a $100 discount
2018/03/09 10:43am PST
Mar 9, 2018
2
Start the weekend with 29 temporarily free and 38 on-sale apps, including Baldur's Gate
2018/03/09 9:18am PST
Mar 9, 2018
0
[Deal Alert] YI Discovery 4K action cam down to $47.99 ($5 off) on Amazon with code
2018/03/08 5:03pm PST
Mar 8, 2018
52
[Deal Alert] Refurbished 1st-gen Pixel just $234.99, Pixel XL $254.99 plus $10 gift card on Daily Steals with our exclusive code
2018/03/07 6:11pm PST
Mar 7, 2018
23
[Update: Only for new users] Get a $10 Google Play credit when you make 5 purchases with Google Pay from now until May 14th in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia
2018/03/07 3:51pm PST
Mar 7, 2018
Latest Poll
How do you feel about the "notch" trend?
I genuinely like it.
Not a fan, but I can accept it as a trade-off.
I dislike it and won't buy a phone that has one.
I'm indifferent, could take it or leave it.
View Results
Loading ...
Discuss This Poll
Recent Reviews
145
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ review: Refinement, refined
2018/03/08 4:59am PST
Mar 8, 2018
33
Wacom Bamboo Tip review: A pricey fine-tip stylus that works on all touchscreens
2018/02/23 6:08am PST
Feb 23, 2018
15
Netatmo Welcome review: A near perfect no-hidden-fees indoor security camera with face recognition
2018/02/22 5:39am PST
Feb 22, 2018
59
Moto Tab review: Look elsewhere for your tablet needs
2018/02/20 7:33am PST
Feb 20, 2018
44
JBL Link smart speakers review: Offering several great alternatives to the Google Home
2018/02/17 5:30am PST
Feb 17, 2018
Latest Roundups
1
[Bonus Round] Encompassed, Heroes Inc. 2, Will Hero, Space War, Pocket Knights 2, Heir of Light, and Talking Tom Camp
2018/03/09 10:45am PST
Mar 9, 2018
4
24 new and notable Android games from the last week (2/28/18 - 3/6/18)
2018/03/06 12:37pm PST
Mar 6, 2018
9
18 new and notable (and 1 WTF) Android apps and live wallpapers from the last two weeks (2/27/18 - 3/5/18)
2018/03/05 10:27am PST
Mar 5, 2018
18
24 new and notable Android games from the last week (2/21/18 - 2/27/18)
2018/02/27 10:44am PST
Feb 27, 2018
26
21 new and notable Android Wear watch faces from the last 3 months (11/11/17 - 2/22/18)
2018/02/24 9:59am PST
Feb 24, 2018
Recent Apps and Games
0
Bose AR audio-only augmented reality platform asks, 'Who needs screens?'
2018/03/09 5:13pm PST
Mar 9, 2018
11
Google app v7.23 beta prepares alpha and beta testing program, several Pixel Bud improvements, and more notification channels [APK Teardown]
2018/03/09 1:20pm PST
Mar 9, 2018
5
Valve's upcoming Dota 2 card game 'Artifact' is coming to Android in 2019
2018/03/09 12:51pm PST
Mar 9, 2018
1
[Bonus Round] Encompassed, Heroes Inc. 2, Will Hero, Space War, Pocket Knights 2, Heir of Light, and Talking Tom Camp
2018/03/09 10:45am PST
Mar 9, 2018
2
Start the weekend with 29 temporarily free and 38 on-sale apps, including Baldur's Gate
2018/03/09 9:18am PST
Mar 9, 2018
Blast from the Past
82
1 Year Ago
Today
[Update: Official] Feature or Fluke: You can now purchase items on any other country's Google Store
2017/03/09 3:40am PST
Mar 9, 2017
133
2 Years Ago
Today
Android N Feature Spotlight: The Overview Button Gets Awesome Alt-Tab-Style Features For Fast App Switching (Video)
2016/03/09 2:21pm PST
Mar 9, 2016
381
3 Years Ago
Today
Google Officially Announces Android 5.1, Rollout Starts Today - Dual SIM Support, HD Voice, And Device Protection
2015/03/09 2:15pm PST
Mar 9, 2015
30
4 Years Ago
Today
Team Win Recovery Project (TWRP) Updated To Version 2.7 With A Ton Of New Features
2014/03/09 5:55pm PST
Mar 9, 2014
12
5 Years Ago
Today
[Game Roundup] Here Are Our Seven Picks For Best New Game From February 2013
2013/03/09 4:00pm PST
Mar 9, 2013
54
6 Years Ago
Today
[Update: Modern Combat 3 Added] Deal Alert: Google Launches "Play Our Favorites" $0.49 App Promotion, Tons Of Awesome Apps And Games Included
2012/03/09 1:01pm PST
Mar 9, 2012
1
7 Years Ago
Today
[Photoshop Fail] Is Orange Trolling Us Or Does Nokia Have An Android Phone?
2011/03/09 6:15pm PST
Mar 9, 2011
What's Hot
Last 24 Hours
99
[Update: Work and Personal tabs in drawer] Android P feature spotlight: The Pixel Launcher's dock is now shaded (APK Download)
2018/03/09 7:43am PST
Mar 9, 2018
20
[Update: Official announcement] Mario Day event starts popping up in Google Maps for some
2018/03/08 7:26pm PST
Mar 8, 2018
52
New 'mass-appeal' Fitbit watch to be called Versa
2018/03/08 5:49pm PST
Mar 8, 2018
2
Google app v7.23 beta prepares alpha and beta testing program, several Pixel Bud improvements, and more notification channels [APK Teardown]
2018/03/09 1:20pm PST
Mar 9, 2018
57
Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods
2018/03/09 11:39am PST
Mar 9, 2018
Last 7 Days
83
[Update: New options too] Speedtest v4.0 rolls out with brand new app design
2018/03/08 2:00am PST
Mar 8, 2018
102
[Update: Work and Personal tabs in drawer] Android P feature spotlight: The Pixel Launcher's dock is now shaded (APK Download)
2018/03/09 7:43am PST
Mar 9, 2018
37
Crankshaft turns a Raspberry Pi 3 and a touchscreen into an Android Auto head unit
2018/03/04 9:45am PST
Mar 4, 2018
52
[Deal Alert] Refurbished 1st-gen Pixel just $234.99, Pixel XL $254.99 plus $10 gift card on Daily Steals with our exclusive code
2018/03/07 6:11pm PST
Mar 7, 2018
112
Spotify takes down Spotify Dogfood, an app designed to get premium features for free
2018/03/03 8:22am PST
Mar 3, 2018
Last 30 Days
111
Samsung's official Oreo update notes for the Galaxy S8 are now live
2018/02/28 10:39pm PST
Feb 28, 2018
83
[Update: New options too] Speedtest v4.0 rolls out with brand new app design
2018/03/08 2:00am PST
Mar 8, 2018
134
[Update x2: Hotfix supplement] Google changed the build number format in Oreo—here's how to read it
2018/02/20 8:21pm PST
Feb 20, 2018
63
[Update: Now official, more devices supported] Google releasing ARCore 1.0 at MWC, but it seems to be rolling out early
2018/02/23 8:26am PST
Feb 23, 2018
102
[Update: Work and Personal tabs in drawer] Android P feature spotlight: The Pixel Launcher's dock is now shaded (APK Download)
2018/03/09 7:43am PST
Mar 9, 2018
Notice a bug?
Let us know here.
Link monetization by
Skimlinks
Privacy Policy
|
DMCA Disclaimer
|
About
|
Advertise
|
Contact
106 queries | 0.304s | nexus2
Android is a trademark of Google Inc. | © Illogical Robot LLC, 2009-2018
Baik! Thanks 😁
Lived in Malaysia since I was 8 😊
Ninja edited. Thanks.
Thanks! Fixing it. I caught and fixed that a while back in the software section, but this one slipped past :D
Awesome!