Android 16 is on the cusp of a stable release with the latest Beta 3 drop ushering in platform stability, and Google has worked on smaller quality-of-life improvements that make this update more than just the sum of its parts. One such inclusion is Auracast support, and Google just confirmed this accessibility feature is coming to Android 16, Android 15, and Samsung's One UI 7 by association.

Auracast was first spotted in Android 16 code when the developer preview builds were released late last year. This tech is designed to make audio streams in public places, such as announcements at an airport, or virtual guided tours at a museum, accessible to people dependent on hearing aids. This prevents important details from drowning out in a noisy classroom, and ensures ambient noise isn't a barrier to inclusivity.

As previously uncovered, Auracast uses the Bluetooth protocol to connect LE Audio-compatible hearing aids to supported Android devices. The Android devices can then tune in to the Auracast audio stream at public places, or those offered by TV streamers. To use the new addition, you'll need LE Audio-ready hearing aids from brands like GN Hearing and Starkey.

Not just hearing aids

Broadcast audio is a game-changer

Broadcast audio support is rolling out now with the Android 16 Beta 3, and Google's official announcement says it will work on Samsung Galaxy devices running One UI 7, as well as other phones running on Android 15, and even Pixel 9 models that have the latest Android 16 beta installed.

With broadcast audio, you'll be able to transmit your phone's audio to an unlimited number of receivers. According to the Bluetooth SIG, these can include speakers, earbuds, headphones, and, of course, hearing aids. Similar functionality has existed in the past — for example, Samsung's Dual Audio feature — but Auracast opens up the number of broadcasting targets from two to as many as you want. This also differs from multipoint audio, which lets you switch between audio output devices, in that the audio is broadcast to all connected devices simultaneously.

Once set up correctly, Google wishes to streamline connection to the audio stream as well. It has partnered with the Bluetooth Special Interests Group (SIG) to create standardized QR codes that allow you to connect to broadcast streams without diving into your Android device settings every time. Moreover, Google's partnership with Samsung to accelerate the rollout on Android 15 is a step in the right direction since the Korean brand continues adding new devices to the One UI 7 beta program.