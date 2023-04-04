August Wi-Fi Smart Lock $200 $230 Save $30 The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is a great way to add another level of protection to your home, and for $30 off, provides some great security features at an affordable price. Compatible with most voice assistants and controllable via smartphone or smartwatch, it offers peace of mind with hands-free unlocking via proximity or through the August app, so no one gets into your place without you knowing about it. $200 at Crutchfield

Your home is your sanctuary, and keeping it safe should always be a top priority. Thankfully, there are loads of ways to do this with smart tech that is not only affordable, but convenient as well. Home security cameras are a great way to bolster security, and paired with a smart doorbell, offer interactive ways to track what's going on at home. With this deal, however, there's now one more tool you can add to your wireless home security belt that will offer some serious peace of mind: a smart lock.

Why the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is worth your money

Smart locks offer an essential upgrade to your door's deadbolt locks, one that secures your home in a way that a smart camera or doorbell can't. With the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, you can wirelessly lock or unlock your door from anywhere with the simple press of a button on your phone or smartwatch. A nifty feature if you think you forgot to lock the door on your way out in the morning, but the ability to lock your door while you're out and about is just the tip of the iceberg.

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features two-layer encryption, and can be set to require two-factor authentication to access, so only you will be able to open your home when – and to whom – you see fit. With complete control of when your door can be unlocked, along with 24/7 activity tracking to see who enters your home, this smart lock delivers a sense of security that no standard door lock can provide. All of which can be controlled through the August app, which offers a bevvy of ways to control and customize the smart lock to your preferences.

Through the app or by using your favorite voice assistant, you can grant keyless access to friends and family as needed, set auto-locking when you leave for the day, set up geo-fencing to automatically unlock the door when you're in proximity, and even check the lock status. With these security options at your disposal, you're essentially turning your home into a mini Fort Knox – and all of this comes available straight out of the box.

It's also quite simple to install as well, and requires no major retooling or work on your current door to use. This latest model offers a sleek and minimal design which works by just attaching to your existing single-cylinder deadbolt, which is what many doors come with to begin with. However, you'll want to check and make sure yours is compatible before making the purchase. If it is, then this is a great way to add another layer of security to your home for just $200.