Smart locks can be some of the most useful smart home gadgets, but they're also annoying to install. If you have a non-standard door, it can be impossible to replace your existing lock with a smart one, but that's why the August Smart Lock is our editor's choice pick. This device fits over top of your existing deadbolt, giving you all the same functionality as an all-in-one solution. It's usually just as expensive as other smart locks, but the price has been slashed for Prime Day to just $149.99, an $80 discount.

The August Smart Lock basically replaces the interior side of your manual lock. It shouldn't take more than a few minutes to remove a few screws and install the August lock on top of the mechanism. You'll still be able to manually twist the August to lock and unlock the door, but it will also integrate with the app for remote access. Plus, it integrates with all popular voice assistants and smart home platforms including Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings.

The August Smart Lock connects directly to Wi-Fi, so there's no need to get a hub or fumble with Bluetooth just to open your door. There's no keypad included—the exterior of the lock will still have a standard keyhole. However, you can add a keypad for another $39 ($188.99 total). This bundle is discounted $81 for Prime Day