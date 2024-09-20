August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) $117 $230 Save $113 A great smart lock that's easy to install and offers lots of features. Best of all, it's now down to its lowest price to date, with a hefty discount that knocks 49% off for a limited time. $117 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a simple, smart, and affordable way to secure your home, this August Smart Lock is going to be a pretty good choice. Not only is the installation process simple, but it also integrates well with a smart home setup. There's also an easy-to-use app that makes getting in and out of your house super simple, with the ability to let guests in when needed without any complications.

While the August Smart Lock is usually pretty pricey with a retail price of $230, it can now be had for much less, with a steep discount that knocks 49% off, bringing the price down to just $117 for a limited time. This is one deal you don't want to pass up. So get this deal while you can because, at this price, the August Smart Lock is a no-brainer.

What's great about the August smart lock?

The August Smart Lock has been around for some time, but that doesn't mean the brand hasn't been making small improvements over the years, introducing new features and new models. It is now in its fourth generation, and easily one of the best devices you can buy on the market. It has a simple design and can be used on nearly any deadbolt lock.

Furthermore, it offers easy installation, which is great if you're not the type that likes to deep dive into installation processes. Of course, you also get an easy setup process using the app, and when all is said and done, it's quite simple to use. You can set the lock to lock and unlock at the press of a button, but it can also perform these tasks automatically as well.

What's also great is that you can also let guests into your home when you're not around. Plus, if you're looking to expand, the August Smart Lock also offers that option too, with additional accessories that can further enhance the experience. And just in case you were wondering, the smart lock does offer support for Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa, and Apple HomeKit.

And while there are tons of choices out there when it comes to smart locks, we think this one is one of the best smart locks you can buy in 2024. And at this price, you really can't go wrong, so get it while you can because this deal won't last long.