Some homeowners may not want to upgrade to a smart lock as they want to preserve the look and aesthetic of their front door. If that's you, but you want the benefits of smart home integration on your front door, August's new Smart Deadbolt with Wi-Fi may be built for you.

San Francisco-based automation company August Home has launched the August Smart Deadbolt with Wi-Fi that allows users to have both a traditional deadbolt and a smart lock's benefits. If you install one of these, the deadbolt is placed on the outside with the smart lock installed on the inside. Both elements come in a satin nickel color — unfortunately, there's no sign of August offering other shades.

The August Smart Deadbolt with Wi-Fi. A representation of the August Smart Deadbolt with Wi-Fi, August Home's latest smart home product.

The August Smart Deadbolt fits on all regular home entry doors and can be installed with a screwdriver, just like any other standard lock. It seems like a great smart home device for people who need to replace their house keys. If you are worried about tech problems, it has two physical keys to ensure you can still enter your home, even if the lock goes offline.

An August Connect Wi-Fi bridge is also bundled with the product, allowing users to control the front door remotely and viewing who has been granted guest access from an app on your phone. The product is now available on the August Home website. Early buyers can use discount code SMARTSOLUTION50 to slash $50 off the $250 MSRP, but you'll have to hurry — that promo is only good through May 31, 2022.

