The August 2024 security update for Pixel devices includes bug fixes and improvements for the display, system, and user interface.

Fixes in the update are available for specific Pixel devices to address issues like screen brightness flickering and reboot loop after factory reset.

Google's beta development timeline for Android 15 only ran through July. The fact that we've now made it into August doesn't mean we're guaranteed to see the new version — after all, there could always be setbacks — but the beta program has progressed predictably, and the latest rumors say we'll see Android 15 right on time at the next Quarterly Platform Release slot in September. With new firmware being released today, it appears things are still going according to plan.

Google announced the Android 14-based August 2024 security update on its Pixel product forums today, noting a build number of AP2A.240805.005 on most devices. The company says this update has already started rolling out to eligible devices, which include the Pixel 5a 5G and every phone Google has released since then.

However, Google notes that the rollout is happening in phases, so depending on your device and carrier, it could take as long as a week before it hits your phone. To see if it's available, head to Settings → System → Software updates → System update → Check for update.

In addition to security patches, today's update fixes a number of issues, including a brightness bug that caused Pixel 8 and 8 Pro screens to flicker in some conditions. The bug that was bricking Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a devices when users would factory reset them within 15 minutes of applying an update is also addressed, though we were expecting that since we saw it in last month's Android 15 Beta 4.1 update.

The Aug 2024 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details. Display & Graphics Fix for issue with screen brightness flickering under certain conditions *[3]

General improvements for display performance and stability in certain conditions *[4] System Fix for issue occasionally causing devices to be in a reboot loop after factory reset in certain conditions *[2] User Interface Fix for stability issues when switching from a user without a screen lock, to a user with a screen lock under certain conditions *[1] ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Device Applicability Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific. *[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet *[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a *[3] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8 *[4] Pixel 8

This update also includes the security fixes outlined in Google's newly-published August 2024 Security Bulletin.