Right now, Android fans everywhere are atwitter with expectation for the imminent release of Android 13. But before that gets here, Google's latest monthly updates for Pixel phones looks like they should be landing right on schedule, bringing security patches to the current Pixel lineup.

Last month may have seen Google push back its update distribution briefly in light of the Independence Day holiday, but the company is wasting no time in August, announcing its updates right as we kick the month off.

The Pixel 4 and newer handsets are set to receive this new release, which as we'd only expect contains a host of security patches. None jump out as particularly noteworthy, but we're still waiting for Google to publish its Pixel Community announcement post, which may shed some additional light on the update's contents. Similarly, we're still waiting for Google to actually distribute the files needed to install this update, and as we publish, the company's repositories of OTA updates and factory images still have July as their most recent release (June in the case of the Pixel 6a).

That doesn't give us much to go on for the moment, but we'll be sure to update this post with details of Google's Community announcement and news about those downloads as soon as either becomes available.