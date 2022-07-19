It's that time of year again, and Samsung has just announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will happen on Wednesday, August 10th at 9AM ET — roughly three weeks from now. Folding phone fans don't have long to wait before Samsung's anticipated flagships are ready for consumption, and if you're ready to reserve Samsung's euphemistically vague "next Galaxy devices," you can get a credit toward your final pAurchase, varying based on how much stuff you want to buy.

Samsung recently confirmed the date of the event in a puzzle-based teaser, though the date itself leaked shortly before. According to prior leaks and general expectations based on timing for the event, we expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Watch5, and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, though the actual announcements might vary. The teaser image released today shows what looks like a Z Fold model from the side, so the theme is pretty clear. Today's announcement also mentions "buds," so we might even see those Galaxy Buds 2 Pro land at the event.

Samsung has several offers available for those that know they'll be buying one or more products from the upcoming event, ranging from a $30 credit to a $200 credit, depending on how much stuff you plan to get. If you sign up to reserve a unit between July 19th and August 10th, the following offers are available:

$200 credit towards Galaxy phone, watch and buds bundle

towards Galaxy phone, watch and buds bundle $150 credit towards Galaxy phone and watch bundle

towards Galaxy phone and watch bundle $130 credit towards Galaxy phone and buds bundle

towards Galaxy phone and buds bundle $80 credit towards Galaxy watch and buds bundle

towards Galaxy watch and buds bundle $100 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve a Galaxy phone, which is double the credit of the Galaxy S22!

to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve a Galaxy phone, which is the credit of the Galaxy S22! $50 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve a Galaxy watch

to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve a Galaxy watch $30 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve Galaxy buds

There's also no obligation to actually buy something, either, according to Samsung. If you're even kinda-sorta entertaining the idea of buying a phone, watch, or buds at the event, it's probably worth registering for credit — and do note that this is a credit, not a discount, so it's only useful if you are buying other stuff as well.

Samsung will also be offering trade-ins on its upcoming devices, but details for those aren't available yet. Sometimes Samsung's trade-in deals can be pretty spectacular, especially during the pre-order period and particularly when stacked with these pre-registration credits, but the numbers have varied a little in recent years.