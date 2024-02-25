Summary Google is working on sound-based Audiomoji reactions for phone calls, according to the beta version of the Phone app.

A total of six sound effects will be available, including Sad and Applause, with each sound also coming with its own animation.

Google has been reportedly working on Audiomoji for the Phone app since September last year.

Google Messages has picked up a flurry of features over the past couple of months, with Google announcing a handful of them in December on the occasion of reaching a billion RCS users on the app. Separately, the messaging app has seen a handful of visual additions in the recent past, including animated emoji reactions. It now looks like Google is looking to expand similar reactions to its Phone app by offering multiple sound effects during phone calls.

Related What is Pixel Call Assist? Google's suite of calling features can make your life a whole lot easier

Code pointing to this particular feature, which Google is supposedly calling Audiomoji, was found within the Google Phone app version 124 (beta), as per code sleuth AssembleDebug writing for TheSpAndroid. German site SmartDroid.de was the first to report on this development, also in collaboration with AssembleDebug.

Back to the feature at hand, it's basically sound-based reactions to add between your phone calls. There are a total of six to choose from. AssembleDebug was able to extract the corresponding sounds from the Google Phone app's code, which you can try out by downloading the Ogg files below:

Additionally, AssembleDebug says each of these Audiomojis comes with a corresponding animation, possibly to be displayed on the screen along with the sound effects. However, only one of these animations was accessible, with the source pulling out the graphic for the drumroll animation from the Phone app's code.

It is currently unknown how these Audiomojis will be enabled within the Phone app. AssembleDebug speculates that Google could probably limit this functionality to the Call Screen feature or simply make it available on the phone call screen. It will be interesting to see if the sound effect's corresponding animation will also make it to the caller on the other end.

AssembleDebug notes that Audiomojis may have been in development since September last year, known back then as sound reactions, with Google apparently removing the flags and strings related to the feature later. But it looks like the company didn't give up on it after all and is planning to resurrect it under the Audiomoji moniker.

The Google Phone app doesn't usually get a lot of updates, unlike some of the company's other apps. However, this new inclusion has the potential to become one of the biggest in recent memory, although we may have to wait for some time since Audiomojis have only appeared in the beta version as of now.