It has been two years since flagship audio brand Audio-Technica launched its first true-wireless earbuds with active noise cancelation (ANC). The brand has an established reputation for top-notch audio and a price to match. The brand’s latest true-wireless earbuds — the ATH-TWX9 — promise to deliver the quality we know the brand for, but it has one feature setting it apart from similarly priced rivals. So far, there's no word on a U.S. release for these headphones but they're on sale in other markets from today.

The ATH-TWX9’s £280 price (around $318) pits it directly against the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and Sony’s flagship WF-1000XM4 earbuds, both of which are known for their exceptional noise cancelation capabilities. The new Audio-Technica earbuds have five-step adjustable ANC too, but they also have a deep-UV sterilization system integrated into the charging case, complete with mirrors to ensure the light is distributed evenly (via Trusted Reviews). Every time you place the buds back in the case, a 70-second sterilization cycle ensures your buds are cleansed of bacteria and viruses, the brand claims.

7 Images

Close

The ATH-TWX9 buds are available in a single shade of Japanese Black, with bronze accents. They feature 5.8mm dynamic drivers in each earbud responsible for reproducing sounds with frequencies between 10 and 40,000Hz. The buds get 6 hours of (claimed) battery life for every 2.5-hour charge, while the charging case adds another 18.5 hours to the battery life. The case takes 5 hours to recharge wirelessly, and around 3.5 hours over USB-C.

These new IPX4-rated Audio-Technica earbuds with beam-forming microphones also support multi-device pairing over Bluetooth v5.2, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio, and Sony 360 Reality Audio. Other features one would expect from flagship true-wireless earbuds are available with the companion app. In the box, you’ll also find 12 different pairs of ear tips.

Audio-Technica notes the sterilization system’s effectiveness against the novel coronavirus hasn’t been verified, but it is over 99 percent effective against E. coli bacteria. If a sterile listening experience is what you seek, you can buy these earbuds right away. We've yet to hear if they're coming to the U.S., but we know they're on sale in Europe. Otherwise, there are plenty of great true-wireless options which cost less than half as much as the ATH-TWX9.