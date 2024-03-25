Google's Audio Magic Eraser makes it easy to get top-quality sound on video recorded on your Pixel phone. It's difficult to capture audio without background noise. Professional videographers spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on dedicated audio equipment to overcome this challenge. Audio Magic Eraser records video with clear voices and minimal distractions from ambient noise and people in crowds. It's one of many great features in the Pixel 8 series.

What is Audio Magic Eraser?

Audio Magic Eraser is included with some Google Pixel models. It removes background voices, wind, music, and other noises that might make it hard to hear the people you care about in your videos.

Google trained advanced machine learning models to identify and remove unwanted sounds. Audio Magic Eraser can process sound automatically but allows you to take control. The AI categorizes sounds, and you can adjust the volume of each type of ambient noise individually. You can access Audio Magic Eraser in Google Photos if you own a compatible phone.

What phones have Audio Magic Eraser?

Google introduced Audio Magic Eraser as a new feature exclusive to its latest phones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. You don't get access if you own a Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, or earlier model. Each new generation of phones benefits from advanced hardware that adds software capabilities. The Pixel 8 series features a Google Tensor G3 processor, which is about 20% faster than the Tensor G2 chip used in the Pixel 7. Beyond better computing and graphics performance, the Pixel 8 series has improved machine learning capabilities that impact audio processing speed.

Google often makes features exclusive to new phones available to older models. Magic Eraser allowed quick touch-ups for photos when it launched in 2021 as an exclusive feature of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but now Google One subscribers can use it via the Google Photos app on any device.

How to clean up audio with your Pixel 8

To use Audio Magic Eraser on your Pixel 8 or 8 Pro, open a video in Google Photos. Tap the screen to reveal the video controls, then select the Edit button at the bottom.

Several tabs appear in a row below the video, including Video, Crop, Audio, Adjust, and Filters. For Audio Magic Eraser, scroll sideways and choose the Audio tab. Select Audio Eraser to get started.

Your Pixel 8 or 8 Pro takes a moment to identify the types of sound in your video. When that's complete, an audio waveform and buttons to limit noise appear below the video.

Choose Auto to let Google's AI improve the sound for you. For more control, select one or more of the buttons labeled Speech, Crowd, Nature, Noise, Wind, and Music, then drag the slider left or right to lower or raise the volume of each type of background sound.

How good is Audio Magic Eraser?

Some apps have graphic equalizers that let you change the amplitude of certain frequencies. That technique can help but fails when the offending noise includes high and low tones. Another technique uses a volume limiter algorithm to minimize only soft sounds and clean up ambient noise that's quieter than the person speaking. Neither is an ideal solution.

Google's Audio Magic Eraser isn't perfect, but it is good. What's most impressive is how difficult it is to achieve the same results without AI.

It leaves the audio you want intact while reducing and even eliminating distracting sounds. Here's an example of Audio Magic Eraser that Google posted on YouTube.

The option to adjust the level of background noise is a thoughtful touch. If you completely remove background audio, you might spoil the ambiance of the moment. Google lets you remove noise and crowd murmurs while keeping a bit of music from the event to add flavor.

What videos work with Audio Magic Eraser?

You can use Audio Magic Eraser on any video you record with your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro. This feature also works with older videos you saved in Google Photos. You can even record videos with another Android phone, iPhone, DSLR, or video camera, then upload them to Google Photos to process them with Audio Magic Eraser.

If you have a large video library, you may have videos with sound that could benefit from the AI magic of Google's Audio Eraser. That's a good incentive to shop for a Google Pixel 8 or 8 Pro. These are terrific Android phones with features that improve your photos and videos, no matter when you recorded them and what device you used.