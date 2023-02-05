Audiobooks have become essential for many book lovers in the information age. Along with a pair of high-quality wireless earbuds, an Audible account is often considered a necessity for audiobook enthusiasts.

Audible has a massive audiobook library and offers other kinds of audio content. The catch is that you need a subscription for all the perks. It's a great idea to try Audible's free trial before deciding on a subscription.

Audible: differences between the Premium and Premium Plus subscriptions

You can still purchase and listen to audiobooks in Audible even if you don't have a subscription. The benefits of having a subscription include discounted audiobook prices, access to exclusive content, and monthly credits. The credit system is simple. You can redeem a credit for one audiobook of your choice, regardless of price.

Audible offers two primary subscription tiers. They're known as Audible Plus and Audible Premium Plus. Audible Plus comes with unlimited listening from the Plus Catalog. The Plus Catalog includes podcasts, exclusive audiobooks, and other short-form content. Audible Premium Plus has the same perk and includes discounted audiobook pricing, exclusive sales, and a certain number of credits per month. There are a few Premium Plus options depending on how you access Audible. There's an Android and an iOS app, or you can use the web browser. Take a more detailed look at Audible subscriptions and pricing if you're interested.

Amazon has changed its Audible subscription offerings several times. As of February 2023, an Audible Plus subscription costs $7.95 per month and includes access to selected Audible Originals, audiobooks, podcasts, sleep tracks, and meditation programs. An Audible Premium Plus subscription costs $14.95 and includes a monthly premium audiobook credit for members; Amazon Prime members receive two monthly audiobook credits.

How to sign up for and Audible trial

These steps will help you sign up for the free trial using the web browser. It will be a similar process if you sign up using the app instead.

Open Audible.com in a web browser. Create an account or log in with an existing account. Click Plans & Pricing in the upper-left corner. Scroll down to where the trial options are listed. Choose the option you want and click Start my free trial. Select a payment method. Click Try for $0.00.

Completing these steps helps you sign up for Audible's free trial. It comes with one credit by default and two credits for Amazon Prime users.

Although the Audible trial is only available for people who have not subscribed to the platform below, you may see special offers for lapsed subscribers from time to time. We've typically seen these promotions arrive in our inbox.

Audible free trial tips and tricks

You should know a few things before jumping into your Audible free trial. Read these tips to get the most out of your free trial and Audible subscription.

Audible has a huge library of titles that gets larger by the week

Audible has an impressive library of content. It can be a little overwhelming if you don't know what you're looking for. It's a great idea to check out the audiobook bestseller lists for fiction and nonfiction from the New York Times. If you're planning to do more reading this calendar year, it might also be helpful to find and read some lists for the most anticipated books of 2023.

You can sample and return audiobooks

Premium Plus members can return audiobooks that were purchased using a credit within one year of that purchase. Audible provides instructions for returning content if a book or narrator doesn't fit your expectations. You can also sample audiobooks before purchasing them while perusing the Audible library. All content comes with a short sample that can be played when you first encounter it.

Get the most out of your Audible free trial

Audiobooks are an amazing way to connect with your inner book appreciator. Audible's free trial is a great way to test an audiobook platform subscription and see if it's right for you. If e-books are more your style, learn how to find and read free e-books on your e-reader.