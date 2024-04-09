Audible is a pretty nifty app, and signing up for a membership gives you access to several top-rated audiobooks across genres and authors. However, if you decide that the subscription is not working for you, canceling it is easy. The best part is that you can do this on any device, whether it's a new Samsung phone, an iPhone, or your laptop.

Canceling your Audible subscription through the Audible app on an Android device

If you have an Android device and are looking to cancel your subscription, here's what you'll do:

1. Open the Play Store app on your phone.

2. Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the screen.

3. Select Payments & subscriptions.

Close

4. Tap the Subscriptions tab.

5. Locate your Audible subscription and select it.

6. On the redirected page, select Cancel subscription.

7. Select a reason for your cancellation and follow the on-screen prompts.

Close

Canceling your Audible subscription through the Audible app on your iPhone

If you use an iPhone or iPad, here's how to cancel the subscription through the Audible app:

1. Open the Settings app on your iOS device.

2. Select your name at the top of the screen.

3. Select Subscriptions.

Close

4. Locate your Audible subscription and tap it.

5. Select Cancel subscription and follow the on-screen prompts.

Canceling your Audible subscription using your PC or laptop

You can also cancel your subscription through the Audible website. Here's what you'll do:

Navigate to the Audible website. Sign in to your account. Select your name in the upper-right corner of the page. Click Account Details when the drop-down menu appears. Select Cancel membership (this appears under the text box with your membership details). Select the reason for canceling and follow the on-screen prompts.

What happens after you cancel your subscription?

Your Audible subscription cancels at the end of the billing period, regardless of when you request the cancellation. You won't receive a refund because the membership remains active until the end of the billing period.

After the cancellation takes effect, you lose your membership benefits. This also means you won't have access to member-specific sales or discounts. Any titles you purchase remain yours, and you can continue purchasing audiobooks without your membership. If you're canceling your plan because you find it distracting, you may be able to pause the membership. Keep in mind that this perk is only available on certain plans.

Exploring alternatives to Audible

While it's a useful app, Audible may not be a great option for everyone. There are numerous alternatives to Audible that might work better for you. For instance, you can find free audiobooks on the Google Play Store. If you're canceling your subscription due to the cost of the membership, this might be an option worth considering. If you're not keen on the audio format, consider downloading and using an e-reader app on your Android or iOS device.