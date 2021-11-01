And they do away with almost every other pocket

Samsung is wrong about pockets. Plain wrong. Its Australian division has teamed up with Swedish brand Dr. Denim for some "Limited Edition" jeans for the tech conglomerate's compact, foldable Galaxy Z Flip3. And they are wrong. About. Pockets.

"Who needs big pockets? They take up too much space, they don’t look stylish, and the latest phones slip and slide inside them," the press release proclaims with arrogant subjectivity.

This thin pitch packet serves as the basis for a 450-pair run of jeans — modified versions of Dr. Denim's existing Nora mom jeans and the straight and relaxed Dash for men — that do away with the back pockets, seal the front ones off with a gaudy golden 'Z,' yet inexplicably overload the right leg with the still-accessible coin pocket and a new pocket located down-thigh, specifically designed for a folded Galaxy Z Flip3.

While supplies last, the Z Flip Pocket Denim is available (Nora for 24-34" waists with 30" inseam, Dash for 28-36" waists with 32" inseam) with a 128GB Galaxy Z Flip3 in your choice of color for a total of just AU$1,499 — basically, you're getting a free pair of jeans for the MSRP of the phone.

A YouGov poll from last year indicated that the majority of women prefer their bottoms to have functional pockets. Never disparage the pocket.

