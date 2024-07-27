Unlimited data on a massive network AT&T AT&T is one of the Big Three carriers with its own LTE and 5G networks. AT&T's postpaid plans focus on unlimited data with multi-line discounts for families, and futher discount fot others, such as teacher, doctors, and first responders. Pros Truly unlimited data on several of its postpaid plans Usage in Mexico and Canada included with most plans Plans can mix and match Cons Taxes and fees are extra AT&T Turbo feels like a bad value From $50/month

Cable TV isn’t the business Goliath it once was, but there are still quite a few people paying for cable TV alongside home internet and cell phone service. It seems obvious, then, that you'd want to bundle these services together to make your billing simpler and maybe even to save some money. Xfinity Mobile, however, doesn’t offer all the features a full carrier like AT&T does with its plans, so the Xfinity Mobile bundle isn’t for everyone.

AT&T, on the other hand, is about as traditional a phone company as can be and offers a lot more plans than Xfinity Mobile. Whether you’re looking for a cheap plan with plenty of data or want international roaming features, AT&T has an option. While AT&T’s plans are a bit more confusing with a wider range of features, there’s a good chance you can get a good deal with AT&T’s discounts.

Mobile carrier features

AT&T’s wireless plans generally stick to unlimited data, with differences between them mainly coming down to high-speed premium data, hotspot data, and international features. For example, all AT&T unlimited plans come with usage in Mexico and Canada, but the top plan also includes usage in 20 other Latin American countries. AT&T also offers discounts for first responders, teachers, students, doctors, nurses, members of the military, and veterans.

Xfinity Mobile is really only for Xfinity Internet customers as there's a $25 charge for those without Xfinity service. Xfinity Mobile’s plans are fairly simple, with just three plans for mobile devices and one for tablets. The unlimited plans come with a chunk of high-speed data and include usage in Mexico and Canada. The by-the-gig plan is for lighter users and can be a solid value as long as they don’t need much more than 1GB of data.

Coverage and reception

When it comes to coverage, AT&T builds its own LTE and 5G network with solid nationwide 5G coverage and a growing 5G+ (mid-band 5G) network in cities and towns. AT&T’s network is also known for strong rural coverage, even if the 5G hasn’t quite made it to the countryside yet. Still, with AT&T, you can expect strong coverage just about anywhere in the country.

Most AT&T plans come with full 5G support, so if you’ve got a 5G-compatible phone, you should get solid 5G speeds. To make sure you’re covered, check out AT&T’s coverage map.

Xfinity Mobile uses the Verizon network for most of your coverage when you’re not on Wi-Fi with 5G speeds and Verizon’s vast coverage area. If you’re within the range of a home or business with Xfinity internet service, your phone could automatically connect to Xfinity WiFi instead. When you’re on Xfinity WiFi, you’re not using your mobile data, so you might end up using less data than you expect.

You can check Xfinity Mobile’s coverage map to see where it has Xfinity WiFi hotspots available. For mobile service, you can check Verizon’s coverage map.

Phone compatibility

AT&T supports a wide range of phones, with most models made for the North American market working without issue. For AT&T’s 5G coverage, your phone should support band n5 for nationwide 5G coverage, with n77 and n260 adding speed and capacity in more populated areas. For the most part, bands n5 and n77 are the most important.

Luckily, this includes most of the best Android phones, including models like the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the OnePlus 12. You can check AT&T’s official compatibility list (PDF) to check other models as well.

If you’re ready for a new phone, AT&T sells the most popular brands, including phones from Google, Samsung, and Apple. Whether you’re looking for a premium flagship phone, or something more affordable, AT&T likely has a discount available. One thing to keep in mind is that AT&T requires 36-month payment plans and sometimes a trade-in for its best deals.

Xfinity Mobile doesn’t support quite as many BYOD models, but for the most part, you can expect phones with support for the Verizon network to work. To be sure, enter your phone’s IMEI to see if it will work with Xfinity Mobile. For Verizon 5G, your phone should support bands n2, n5, and n66 for nationwide 5G, and n77, n260, and n261 for Verizon’s fast Ultra Wideband 5G speeds.

Make sure to check your phone with Xfinity Mobile even if it works on Verizon, since they aren’t totally the same. Also keep in mind that some users with BYOD devices have had issues with services like Wi-Fi calling in the past, so you should make sure your phone works completely before those 14 days have passed. If it turns out Xfinity Mobile isn’t a good fit, you may like one of the best value data plans available.

Plans

When it comes to plans, keep in mind that Xfinity Mobile plan pricing assumes you already have an Xfinity home internet package or are signing up for one at the same time. If you’re not an Xfinity Internet customer or cancel, there is an additional $25 charge. With both carriers, taxes and fees are extra, so your final bill will be a few bucks more than these plan prices may suggest.

AT&T’s plans

At AT&T, there are five primary postpaid plans available in addition to seven more prepaid plans.

Starting with prepaid, there are a couple of limited-data value plans with 5GB or 15GB of data costing $30 and $40 per month, respectively. These limited data plans support rollover data and shared hotspot data. If you’re willing to pay for three months at a time, you can get an 8GB plan for $99, or $33 per month. If you pay for 12 months at $300, or $25 per month, you can get an unlimited plan with 10GB of hotspot data.

Prepaid unlimited plans start at $40 per month with 30GB of data at 4G speeds and 3Mbps after that. For $50 per month, you can get 5G speeds and 5GB of hotspot data added to that. AT&T’s biggest prepaid plan, Unlimited MAX, comes with 50GB of high-speed data and 25GB of hotspot data. HD video streaming is also available with this plan.

Moving on to postpaid, one of AT&T’s worst values is the 4GB plan at $50 for the first line, and $40 per month if you’ve got three or more lines. With SD quality streaming and no 5G data speeds, it's only good for those with a solid stack of discounts. The next plan up, AT&T Value Plus VL, comes in at $50.99 for the first line, but comes down to $30.99 with four or more lines. This plan comes with 5G access and unlimited talk, text, and data in Mexico and Canada.

Unlimited Starter SL is a small, but worthwhile step up, mostly just adding 5GB of hotspot data. This plan starts at $65.99 for a single line, but comes down to just $35.99 per line with four lines.

Moving up again, Unlimited Extra EL adds 75GB of what AT&T now calls high-speed data, and previously called premium data. After you use this data, you won’t be throttled, though you may experience lower speeds on congested towers until the end of the month. 30GB of hotspot data is also added in. This plan comes in at $75.99 for a single line, but if you’ve got four lines, it’s a more reasonable $40.99.

AT&T’s top plan is Unlimited Premium PL with unlimited premium data, and an impressive 60GB of hotspot data. While all AT&T postpaid plans get usage in Mexico and Canada, this plan extends that with usage in 20 more Latin American countries. At $85.99 for a single line, this is a pricey plan, but it comes down to $50.99 with four lines.

Unlimited Premium PL Unlimited Extra EL Unlimited Starter SL Value Plus VL 4GB Price (per month) 1 line: $85.99 1 line: $75.99 1 line: $65.99 1 line: $50.99 1 line: $50 4 lines: $203.96 4 lines: $163.96 4 lines: $143.96 4 lines: $123.96 4 lines: $160 Taxes and fees Extra Extra Extra Extra Extra 5G Yes Yes Yes Yes None Talk and text Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Data Unlimited (priority) Unlimited (75GB priority) Unlimited Unlimited 4GB Hotspot 60GB 30GB 5GB None Shared

If you’re looking for the best speeds possible on AT&T, and you’ve got either Unlimited Extra EL or Unlimited Premium PL, AT&T is happy to charge you another $7 for what it calls AT&T Turbo. This add-on is supposed to improve latency and improve your connection quality by upgrading your data from high-speed (premium) to performance data.

This add-on feels like a ripoff, especially to the people who already have premium data, and I don’t recommend it for anyone.

Xfinity’s plans

Xfinity, on the other hand, is a lot simpler, as it only has three plans for mobile phones, plus a tablet plan. Xfinity Mobile’s plans start with its By-the-Gig plan, which comes with unlimited talk and text, and 1GB of data with more available for purchase. This plan costs $20 per line and data comes in at a fairly steep $20 per GB.

However, data used on Xfinity WiFi connections and other Wi-Fi hotspots doesn’t count against your mobile usage, so you might not need as much data as you think with this plan.

That being said, if you’re a light user who only needs 1GB of data, you could save money with prepaid carriers like MobileX. And since you’d still be an Xfinity home internet customer, you'd still be able to use the Xfinity Mobile hotspots.

Moving up, Xfinity’s base unlimited plan is a solid value at $40 per month for the first line and $20 per month for additional lines. This plan comes with 30GB of high-speed data which, if you use it all, slows down to 1.5Mbps until the end of the month. Unlimited 3G-speed hotspot data is also included. You also get usage in Mexico and Canada included with both Xfinity Mobile unlimited plans.

Xfinity Mobile’s top plan, Unlimited Plus, takes the high-speed data up to 50GB, and if you use it all, it’s only slowed down to 5Mbps, which is still plenty fast for video and music streaming. You get 15GB of high-speed hotspot data as well. This plan costs $50 for the first line, with each additional line coming in at $30 per month.

By-the-Gig 1GB Unlimited Unlimited Plus Price per month (line 1) $20 $40 $50 Additional lines $20 $20 $30 High-speed data 1GB 30GB (1.5Mbps down after) 50GB (5Mbps down after) Hotspot data Shared Unlimited 3G-speed 15GB high speed Talk and text Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Mexico and Canada Add-on available Included Included Taxes and fees Extra Extra Extra

Xfinity has also launched a lower-cost brand called NOW with home internet service and a single mobile phone plan. This unlimited plan comes with 20GB of high-speed data that's slowed to 1.5Mbps if you use it all. It's $25 per month with taxes and fees included, and customers can get up to five lines on NOW. NOW also has a Mexico and Canada usage add-on for $5 per month, and a $5 hotspot add-on with unlimited data at 3G speeds.

Which should you pick?

Recommending either of these carriers comes with a lot of ifs and buts, with AT&T favoring multi-line customers bringing their whole family, and offering additional discounts for first responders, medical professionals, and so on. Xfinity Mobile, on the other hand, is only good for those who are already Xfinity customers, and really, the savings aren’t that great when you bundle them.

For most people, AT&T makes more sense with its wider range of unlimited plans and solid discounts. AT&T’s network offers strong nationwide coverage with 5G support on most plans, as well as usage in Mexico and Canada included. AT&T has excellent nationwide coverage with plenty of data to use on its unlimited plan. Unlike Xfinity Mobile’s unlimited plan, there is no high-speed data limit and most people will be happy with even AT&T’s lower-priority speeds.

Xfinity Mobile isn’t the best value around, but if you’re looking to simplify your monthly bills, or you’ve got a good bundle offer, there are some solid plans available. Xfinity Mobile’s Unlimited Plus plan is a standout with 50GB of high-speed data and fairly low prices for additional lines.

With usage in Mexico and Canada included, plus 15GB of high-speed hotspot data on Verizon and Xfinity WiFi data, you could have a premium wireless experience with Xfinity Mobile.