If you're switching from AT&T to another carrier, you need a PIN (Personal Identification Number) to port your number. If you don't get this number transfer PIN at the right time, it could mess up your plans to switch carriers when purchasing a new phone or signing up for a different plan. We have everything you need to know right here.

What is a transfer PIN, and why do I need one?

You may want to keep your old number when you switch to a different phone service provider. Most people do. It's familiar, and you don't have to change your contact info. However, requesting to keep your old number requires a few steps. The most important step when switching away from AT&T is asking for a transfer PIN.

This PIN identifies you as the previous holder of the phone number. You provide it to your new carrier, and it's a bit like two-factor authentication. When they know you are who you say you are, your phone number can move to your new service. Getting this PIN is paramount if you plan to switch.

Do I always need an AT&T PIN to keep my number?

In most cases, you need one. There are some exceptions for certain AT&T plans. For example, if you have a FirstNet account, only the FirstNet and Famly plan needs a transfer PIN. No other FirstNet plan needs a PIN. AT&T's Prepaid and business accounts don't need a transfer PIN. Contact AT&T to follow the process for those accounts.

How do I get an AT&T PIN right away?

Source: Holafly

There are a few ways to get this transfer PIN. We start with our favorite and go through a couple of alternatives.

Log in to the myAT&T app. You may have this app if you have an AT&T account. It should be easy to find and use on your AT&T phone. Select More > Manage Profile. Select People & Permissions. Find the Transfer phone number section and select Request a new PIN. Your transfer PIN appears on the app in a few seconds. Save it. If these steps don't work or you don't have the app, visit the online AT&T site and log in to your profile. The steps are similar. Visit the People & Permission tab, select Wireless, and find the Transfer phone number section to select Request a new PIN. If you can't log in online for a transfer PIN — like if you're in a phone store purchasing a new phone and remember you need this step — call "PORT" on your AT&T phone. This connects you with the transfer PIN service.

Is there anything else I should know about using an AT&T PIN to switch carriers?

You must get your transfer PIN before canceling your AT&T plan or removing your old phone. It's a good idea to get your PIN before shopping for a new phone or plan.

Do I have to pay any fees to use an AT&T PIN?

No. Getting a number transfer PIN is free. You can do it anytime.

Do I have to have a PIN when switching phone carriers?

It's only required if you want to keep your old number. If you don't, your new carrier assigns you an available number. It isn't required to switch services.

What if I already canceled my AT&T plan? Can I still keep my number?

You can't get a transfer PIN for a canceled account. If you want to keep your number, contact AT&T support right away and ask them to temporarily re-activate your account so that you can get a transfer PIN. They may be able to help you out, especially if your phone number hasn't been re-assigned. Time is a factor. If you wait too long, you may be out of luck.

What if I lose my PIN?

You can request another with the steps above.

Can I get a PIN even if I still owe AT&T money?

Yes! As long as you start the application process with another carrier, the law gives you the right to get a PIN and keep your old number. However, the law is one thing, and the number of hoops you'll jump through is another. If your AT&T account was suspended or shut down due to missed payments, getting your PIN may be difficult. Contact support and explain your situation carefully.

Keep your AT&T number with these basic steps

Now you know how to get a number transfer PIN from AT&T when you need it. Start the process early when you plan on switching, and there shouldn't be a problem. As you make up your mind, check out our guide to the best phone carriers.