Summary AT&T has invested in cell infrastructure in New Orleans for Super Bowl Sunday, ensuring reliable connectivity.

Major carriers like T-Mobile are also racing to enhance 5G connectivity in the area.

Upgraded systems in the Superdome and surrounding region will provide improved cell connectivity for fans, first responders, and more.

Super Bowl Sunday, one of the high holidays of American sporting culture, will soon see tens of thousands of eager viewers descend on New Orleans to watch football and party. In years past, this might have meant intermittent cell reception issues as waves upon waves of attendees and partygoers attempted livestreaming the view from their nosebleed seats.

Enterprising carriers such as AT&T, however, have already invested in cell infrastructure in the Big Easy in advance of the Big Game, ensuring everybody will be able to share their experiences without lag or dropped video calls (Source).

The prevent defense against dropped calls

The 12th man of constant connectivity

This is America and that is the wrong kind of football.

Major carriers are racing for the end zone this year as 5G connectivity heats up. T-Mobile announced similar upgrades days ago. Never one to be outdone, AT&T just shared how its journey toward enhanced reception in New Orleans started with the NCAA Men's Final Four basketball showcase in 2022, and is reaching fruition just in time for Kendrick Lamar's Sunday, February 9 performance in New Orleans.

Two NFL teams will also square off in the Superdome on that date, bookending Mr. Lamar's concert with what analysts are calling Super Bowl LIX. Impressively, both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles managed to navigate the rigorous playoff landscape to face off for the title of "Best flyover country team we all had to watch in February." As a product of flyover country myself, I couldn't be more thrilled.

How AT&T upgraded the grid(iron)

These guys actually got paid for this, finally.

In preparation for one of the nation's most hyped events, AT&T is doing more than carting in Cells on Wheels (COWs) to mitigate over-saturated locations. It is doing that, but it's also been working on permanent improvements for a while. An updated array of distributed antenna systems throughout the Superdome now fights local congestion, one of the biggest obstacles to uploading live 4K snippets from the 146th row. Dozens of individual zones and dedicated mmWave antennas ensure everybody will get usable bandwidth throughout the Kendrick Lamar show and the football game surrounding it.

The distributed network isn't restricted to inside the stadium, either. When attendees inevitably stumble out of the venue and into the world at large, they'll remain able to take advantage of the upgraded cell connectivity in the nearby region, which comprises tons of fun music venues and drinking establishments.

As part of a $2.1 billion Louisiana technology blitz, AT&T also upgraded hardware in key Greater New Orleans areas, to the tune of $575 million. That includes "prominent hotels hosting fans, players, and coaches," in addition to convention centers and other high-traffic areas throughout one of the USA's most entertaining cities.

The push isn't just for fans and fun-havers, either. AT&T also works directly with first responders to make certain they have clear channels when they need them, providing preemptive priority for emergency services and prioritization of the field's Band 14 spectrum. Because nothing says "American sporting enthusiasm" like a little mayhem and a periodic ambulance ride for severely over-imbibed football fans.