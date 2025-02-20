Summary AT&T's new SplitPay program makes paying off your multi-line phone plans a lot easier.

SplitPay is an optional feature that allows for individuals to pay their share of the bill through a direct link each month.

Although you can't set up autopay with a credit card, it's otherwise a no-brainer service for anyone sharing a multi-line plan with friends or family.

If you're looking to save some cash on your cellular plan, you have a couple of choices. Opting for a lower-cost MVNO is the safest bet, especially if you're a solo customer. Services like Visible and Mint Mobile have gotten pretty competitive, with higher-end plans even delivering prioritized data. But if you want to stick to one of the Big Three, you're going to need a family plan to do it. While that can complicate paying the bill — especially if you're looking to add friends into the mix — AT&T has a new way to make splitting your monthly statement a whole lot easier.

Today, AT&T announced SplitPay, a new, optional way of paying multi-line plans. It's a pretty simple process, even allowing for autopay (albeit with a catch). Once you've activated SplitPay, you can assign a payor to each individual line on your plan. Those selected phone numbers are sent a link every month via text message that allows them to pay their select portion of the bill, without having to send cash on an app like Venmo or forcing the primary account holder to manually inform everyone of what they owe. Once your part of the bill is paid, you're done for another month.

SplitPay makes your family plan feel a lot more like a solo plan

While keeping all of your discounts in place

Now, obviously, there are some catches and stipulations attached to SplitPay. First, the primary account holder is still responsible for unpaid portions of the bill. AT&T will notify you if someone hasn't paid up prior to the final due date, allowing you to take control and pester your friends or family until they click that link. If someone on your plan doesn't pay, though, you — or, you know, whoever your account holder is — will still be responsible for shelling out that portion of the bill. Fair enough, I'd say.

An AT&T support page for SplitPay fills us in on some of the rest of the details. The process for signing up sounds pretty simple — after you've selected the primary payer, you assign lines or devices to specific numbers to allow them to pay. This way, if one person is in charge of paying two lines, they'll be grouped together at the end of your billing cycle. Cellular-enabled tablets and wearables can't receive text messages on their own, so those plans will have to be assigned to specific phone numbers.

As for that autopay catch, you won't be able to use SplitPay with autopay enabled if you pay your monthly bill by credit card. If you want your balance deducted automatically, you'll need to use one of AT&T's other payment methods. Although it's a little unclear from this announcement, I did confirm with AT&T that any multi-line, postpaid plan is eligible for SplitPay. As long as you meet those two requirements, you can start using this service.

Frankly, I'm a big fan of this idea. I'm terrible about charging people what they owe me on shared bills (just ask my fiancée), and I'm not much better about remembering what I owe friends for, say, dinner out at a restaurant. A monthly text with just my share of the bill is exactly what I'd like to see other companies tackle, and I'm not just talking about the cellular industry. With any luck, we'll see programs like SplitPay extend to other brands soon — hopefully with the same simplicity AT&T is describing here.