Summary AT&T users facing major connectivity issues nationwide, from service loss to 911 call failures.

Network working to resolve problem, outage reports decreasing over time.

Customers experiencing frustration but company actively addressing and resolving the issue.

AT&T users across the country are having some major connectivity troubles with the network. There are a range of issues being reported, from customers completely losing service, to simply not being able to make out-of-network calls, but there have also been reports of 911 calls not going through. AT&T issued a statement to CNN that said "The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue." Although the outage is still ongoing, reports to have been trending down for the past half hour.