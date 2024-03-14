If your friends, family, or co-workers have an AT&T phone number, you can send them an SMS via email. It's a neat way to establish contact in tricky situations. If you don't have a mobile phone or can't send a text message due to a lack of network bars, use the trick below to compose and send a text message via email to an AT&T phone number.

Whether you sit in front of a desktop or have a signal problem on your Android phone, you only need an active internet connection and an email app to send text messages to an AT&T phone. It's a handy way to contact someone in an emergency.

It's the first question that comes to your mind when you compose an email address. You'll enter the recipient's 10-digit phone number followed by @txt.att.net. For example, if your contact's AT&T number is 556643290, the email address is 556643290@txt.att.net. You don't need to add a dash between your wireless number.

If you want to send picture or video messages through an email, add @mms.att.net to the end of the recipient's mobile number.

Send an email to an AT&T phone number

Now that you know the requirements and your recipient's email address, use the steps below to send a text message through any email app:

Open an email app on your phone. If you are on a desktop, visit your preferred email provider on the web. We use Gmail for Android. You can also use Outlook or Yahoo email provider to send private messages or MMS messages. Launch Gmail and open a relevant email account. Tap Compose at the bottom to create a new email. Enter your contact's AT&T wireless email address (check the section above). Enter the email subject line and type a message in the body of the email. Your message must not exceed 160 characters. If your message exceeds the limit, AT&T splits the text into multiple messages. Tap Send. Your email client transforms your email into a text message and sends it to your contact's AT&T phone. Close

Text messages that start with 10101 come from someone's email address. When the person replies to your text message, you receive an answer in the same email thread.

How are email-to-text messages billed?

Standard text, picture, and video messaging rates apply to the recipient. Standard data rates apply to the use of email.

Advantages of texting through email

The email-to-text trick comes with several benefits:

It's an excellent option for anyone who doesn't have a mobile phone or a text message plan.

It doesn't require downloading an app or software.

Email-to-text to an AT&T number is a cost-effective solution.

It's a convenient way to reach out to your customers.

Do other carriers support email-to-text?

Verizon, T-Mobile, and Virgin Mobile are other top carriers that support sending text messages via email. The sender's email varies based on their carrier.

Explore your carrier's hidden perks

AT&T (and other major carriers in the US) offer an easy and convenient way to establish communication. You only need someone's phone number to reach out to them via email. Some people may contact you via voicemail. So, set up your voicemail on your carrier and never miss important messages.