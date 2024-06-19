Summary AT&T will raise prices on grandfathered unlimited plans.

The wireless carrier will increase prices by $10 for a single line and $20 for multi-line contract in August 2024.

Subscribers can keep existing plans and will get access to perks like high-speed and hotspot data.

Although we wish some things could always stay the same, that's not often the case, especially when it comes to the bills that we pay. And while wireless carriers like T-Mobile have brought incredible change over the past decade, it looks like things are finally reaching a tipping point, with carriers now making more changes than ever in an attempt to secure additional profits.

With that said, if you're an AT&T customer with a grandfathered unlimited plan, then we've got some bad news for you, as the wireless carrier is looking to implement some price increases that are set to take place starting in August 2024. AT&T announced the changes on its website, and it will affect retired unlimited plans (via The Verge).

$10 and $20 price increases are coming

As far as what's going to happen, AT&T plans to raise prices on most of its retired unlimited plans. Those that are on these plans will see a $10 price bump for a single line of service, and a $20 price increase if you are on a multi-line plan. For the latter, AT&T makes it clear that the $20 price increase is for the total, not for each line of service.

Naturally, subscribers that choose to stick with their existing plans will be able to do so, with AT&T adding additional perks like "high-speed data and hotspot data." Those that are on Unlimited Choice, Choice II, Choice Enhanced, Unlimited & More, and Unlimited Value plans will be able to take advantage of 75GB of high-speed data and 30GB of hotspot data.

Those that are on Unlimited Plus, Plus Enhanced, Unlimited &More Premium, and AT&T Unlimited (with TV) plans will get 100GB of high-speed data and 60GB of hotspot data. Of course, none of the changes are going to sit well with you if you're an AT&T customer with a grandfathered plan.

And while you are going to see new benefits, chances are, you'd be more content with keeping prices how they are and not getting any additional perks. Now, you could always check out current plans from AT&T, which could be cheaper, or you could also take this opportunity to jump ship to a competitor.

Another option is moving to an MVNO, which could offer the same coverage and service, at a far lower price. Of course, you can always just stick with what you have now too, but since things are changing, and you have a couple of months until they take effect, you might as well use the time to explore other options.