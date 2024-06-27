Summary AT&T's Next Up Anytime plan allows users to upgrade anytime after making an installment payment, paying 33% or more of the phone's value.

Users can upgrade up to three times a year, but it costs an additional $10 per month for the feature.

The plan will be available starting July 16, requiring users to sign up for AT&T's wireless plans and utilize the installment feature with Next Up Anytime.

If you love getting a new phone as soon as it comes out, then you're going to love AT&T's new Next Up Anytime plan that will let you upgrade to a new phone anytime you want. Now, if this sounds familiar, yes, AT&T already has a plan like this called Next Up, but the Next Up Anytime plan changes things a bit, giving users a little more freedom when trying to upgrade to their next phone.

Upgrade anytime, but it'll cost you

Source: AT&T

As far as what changes, well, the prior plan required that users be on an installment plan through the carrier and would require subscribers to pay at least 50% of the device off before upgrading, which, as you can imagine, is a pretty hefty sum. Now, according to the AT&T blog, users will now be able to upgrade after making an installment payment on the plan, and paying just 33% or more of the phone's value.

Furthermore, users will be able to upgrade up to three times a year, which is great if you love using the latest and greatest. But don't rush to your local AT&T store quite yet, because this isn't going to be available until July 16. Once it goes live, users will just need to sign up for any of the carrier's wireless plans, utilize the brand's installment feature, then make sure that Next Up Anytime is also on the contract.

The one downside here is that it does cost an additional $10 per month to have the Next Up Anytime feature on your line of service, which means, over time, you're going to be paying a lot more. But if you're someone that wants to always upgrade, this could be one of the best ways to do it. Just make sure to remove the feature if you lose your desire to constantly upgrade.

And if you're reading this and wondering just good the coverage is with AT&T and other carriers, be sure to check each respective carrier's coverage map. Now, this isn't always going to be 100% accurate, but it will give you a general idea of what to expect. Or if you want, you can always use apps like CellMapper to get a more accurate look at the location's cell service.