Summary AT&T is offering a new International Day Pass for travelers.

This plan will be most beneficial to those traveling by cruise ship, with service provided on land and sea.

Users will need to pay $20 per day for use, and will get unlimited talk and text, along with 500MB data.

When it comes to cellular coverage, big brands like AT&T have done a pretty good job of expanding their network, ensuring that you'll be able to message or take calls, even if you're in some of the more remote regions of the US.

With that said, there are limitations, and that's when some alternate services or equipment might be necessary, like if you're out to sea on a cruise. And while connectivity would normally not be possible, that's where AT&T's International Day Pass comes into